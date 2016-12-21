The rail link to Terminal 2 is now operating

Le opere fotografiche di Mario Bobba sono in mostra all'Aeroporto di Malpensa fino al 28 febbraio 2017 Terminal 1 Piano Stazione Ferroviaria. La scelta non è casuale. L’aeroporto è un microcosmo in continua evoluzione, un “non-luogo” come lo avev

The first train set off in the middle of the night, for Malpensa Airport’s Terminal 2.

It was the “Cadorna”, which left at 4.27 this morning, Sunday 18 December, that inaugurated the T2 section, in the middle of a cold, Milan night.

After a week’s delay, the service on the new rail link, built by FNM, has begun, after receiving, last Friday, the final authorisation necessary to start operating, from the national agency for safety on the railways, ANSF.

The T1-T2 rail link was built by FNM, but the T2 station was built by the airport authorities. However, the rail systems will all be run by FNM.

In the future, the service will be guaranteed by Trenord (who already operate trains from Milano Cadorna and Milano Centrale) and by TiLo (trains from Bellinzona), with a total of 146 trains.

The trains from Milano Cadorna will depart at 27 and 57 minutes, from Milano Centrale, at 25 and 35 minutes, and from Milano Porta Garibaldi, at 05 and 35 minutes past each hour.

The departures from Terminal 2 to Milano will be about every 15 minutes, at 20 and 50 minutes past each hour to Milano Cadorna, and at 7 and 37 minutes, to Milano Porta Garibaldi/Centrale.

Overall, Malpensa Express will guarantee 8 trains per hour between the airport and Milan, 4 each way.

The journeys of the trains from Luino/Bellinzona, which are operated by TiLo, a subsidiary of Trenord and Ferrovie Federali Svizzere, who each hold 50%, will be extended to Terminal 2.