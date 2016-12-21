The rail link to Terminal 2 is now operating
The first train set off from Cadorna in the middle of the night, after a few days of “technical” delays to the service.
The first train set off in the middle of the night, for Malpensa Airport’s Terminal 2.
It was the “Cadorna”, which left at 4.27 this morning, Sunday 18 December, that inaugurated the T2 section, in the middle of a cold, Milan night.
After a week’s delay, the service on the new rail link, built by FNM, has begun, after receiving, last Friday, the final authorisation necessary to start operating, from the national agency for safety on the railways, ANSF.
The T1-T2 rail link was built by FNM, but the T2 station was built by the airport authorities. However, the rail systems will all be run by FNM.
In the future, the service will be guaranteed by Trenord (who already operate trains from Milano Cadorna and Milano Centrale) and by TiLo (trains from Bellinzona), with a total of 146 trains.
The trains from Milano Cadorna will depart at 27 and 57 minutes, from Milano Centrale, at 25 and 35 minutes, and from Milano Porta Garibaldi, at 05 and 35 minutes past each hour.
The departures from Terminal 2 to Milano will be about every 15 minutes, at 20 and 50 minutes past each hour to Milano Cadorna, and at 7 and 37 minutes, to Milano Porta Garibaldi/Centrale.
Overall, Malpensa Express will guarantee 8 trains per hour between the airport and Milan, 4 each way.
The journeys of the trains from Luino/Bellinzona, which are operated by TiLo, a subsidiary of Trenord and Ferrovie Federali Svizzere, who each hold 50%, will be extended to Terminal 2.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Rolo su La fatica doppia di un pendolare con disabilità
ELISA BALLERIO su Ospedale Del Ponte: tra i migliori punti nascita d'Italia
ELISA BALLERIO su Ospedale Del Ponte: tra i migliori punti nascita d'Italia
Felice su Bimbo colpito da meningite: profilassi per i compagni d'asilo
mike su Ciao ciao neve, Natale sarà col sole
Felice su La fatica doppia di un pendolare con disabilità
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.