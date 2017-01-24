Arrivano i contro-Oscar: i peggiori “Zoolander 2″ e “Batman Vs Superman”
A poche ore dalle nomination agli Oscar arrivano le candidature dei Razzie Award che premiamo i peggiori film, registi, attori dell'ultimo anno
Peggior film dell’anno? Ogni anno a Los Angeles vengono assegnati anche i Razzie Awards e le candidature vengono annunciate il giorno prima delle nomination degli Oscar. Quindi, a poche ore dalle vedere nomination per gli Oscar 2017, ecco che sono stati annunciati quelli che Hollywood, e il mondo, hanno considerato i peggiori film del 2017. I vincitori? Li conosceremo il giorno prima degli Oscar, ovvero il 25 febbraio.
Ed ecco che a contendersi il maggior numero di Razzie sono Zoolander 2 con ben 9 nomination e Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice con 8. Seguono Nonno Scatenato con 6, Gods of Egypt con 5 a pari numero con Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party. Alice attraverso lo specchio si porta a casa 3 candidature.
Peggior film
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Nonno Scatenato
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Zoolander 2
Peggior sequel, remake, parodia
Alice attraverso lo specchio
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Cinquanta Sbavature di Nero
Independence Day: Rigenerazione
Tartarughe Ninja – Fuori dall’ombra
Zoolander 2
Peggior sceneggiatura
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Nonno Scatenato
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Rigenerazione
Suicide Squad
Peggior regia
Dinesh D’Souza – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Rigenerazione
Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2
Peggior attore
Ben Affleck – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler – Gods of Egypt/Attacco al Potere 2
Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dinesh D’Souza – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Robert De Niro – Nonno Scatenato
Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2
Peggior attrice
Megan Fox – Tartarughe Ninja – Fuori dall’ombra
Radha Mitchell – The Darkness
Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts – Mother’s Day
Naomi Watts – The Divergent Series: Allegiant/Shut In
Shailene Woodley – The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Peggior attore non protagonista
Nicolas Cage – Snowden
Johnny Depp – Alice attraverso lo specchio
Jesse Eisenberg – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Will Ferrell – Zoolander 2
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson – Masterminds-I Geni della Truffa/Zoolander 2
Peggior attrice non protagonista
Julianne Hough – Nonno Scatenato
Kate Hudson – Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza – Nonno Scatenato
Jane Seymour – Cinquanta Sbavature di Nero
Sela Ward – Independence Day: Rigenerazione
Kristen Wiig – Masterminds/Zoolander 2
