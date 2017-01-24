Arrivano i contro-Oscar: i peggiori “Zoolander 2″ e “Batman Vs Superman”

Peggior film dell’anno? Ogni anno a Los Angeles vengono assegnati anche i Razzie Awards e le candidature vengono annunciate il giorno prima delle nomination degli Oscar. Quindi, a poche ore dalle vedere nomination per gli Oscar 2017, ecco che sono stati annunciati quelli che Hollywood, e il mondo, hanno considerato i peggiori film del 2017. I vincitori? Li conosceremo il giorno prima degli Oscar, ovvero il 25 febbraio.

Galleria fotografica I peggiori film del 2016, i Razzie Award 4 di 13

Ed ecco che a contendersi il maggior numero di Razzie sono Zoolander 2 con ben 9 nomination e Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice con 8. Seguono Nonno Scatenato con 6, Gods of Egypt con 5 a pari numero con Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party. Alice attraverso lo specchio si porta a casa 3 candidature.

Peggior film

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Nonno Scatenato

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Zoolander 2

Peggior sequel, remake, parodia

Alice attraverso lo specchio

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Cinquanta Sbavature di Nero

Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Tartarughe Ninja – Fuori dall’ombra

Zoolander 2

Peggior sceneggiatura

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Nonno Scatenato

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Suicide Squad

Peggior regia

Dinesh D’Souza – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2

Peggior attore

Ben Affleck – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler – Gods of Egypt/Attacco al Potere 2

Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dinesh D’Souza – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Robert De Niro – Nonno Scatenato

Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2

Peggior attrice

Megan Fox – Tartarughe Ninja – Fuori dall’ombra

Radha Mitchell – The Darkness

Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts – Mother’s Day

Naomi Watts – The Divergent Series: Allegiant/Shut In

Shailene Woodley – The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Peggior attore non protagonista

Nicolas Cage – Snowden

Johnny Depp – Alice attraverso lo specchio

Jesse Eisenberg – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Will Ferrell – Zoolander 2

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson – Masterminds-I Geni della Truffa/Zoolander 2

Peggior attrice non protagonista

Julianne Hough – Nonno Scatenato

Kate Hudson – Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza – Nonno Scatenato

Jane Seymour – Cinquanta Sbavature di Nero

Sela Ward – Independence Day: Rigenerazione

Kristen Wiig – Masterminds/Zoolander 2