Ten years after the death of Pavarotti, Busto proposes celebrating the great tenor

luciano pavarotti

The concert commemorating the tenth anniversary of the death of the great Luciano Pavarotti might take place in Busto Arsizio, one of the Italian capitals of classical music (in terms of the number of fans). The announcement came from Palazzo Gilardoni on the day after the meeting between Mayor Emanuele Antonelli, Deputy Mayor Stefano Ferrario and the Hungarian conductor János Ács, who had stopped by the Town Hall for an initial meeting with the leaders of the administration, to talk about future projects.

The conductor has a very prestigious curriculum (www.janosacs.com): among his numerous engagements, his collaboration with Luciano Pavarotti had a prominent place. The meeting between the Pavarotti and Ács dates back to 1991: Ács conducted more than forty concerts on Pavarotti’s world tour (Brazil, Mexico, Budapest, Bilbao, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Lyon, Hannover, Spoleto), and also numerous concerts by the three tenors (Pavarotti, Domingo, Carreras), including the famous trio’s last concert in Bath, England.

Among the suggestions for collaboration that the maestro discussed with Antonelli and Ferrario, who did not fail to mention the town’s musical excellence and the attention that has always paid to music, was an event, for the end of the summer, commemorating the tenth anniversary of the death of Pavarotti (6th September 2007).