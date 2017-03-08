Boeing chooses Leonardo helicopters

agusta westland elicotteri

Leonardo (Finmeccanica) is taking part in the bid to replace the US Air Force’s fleet of UH-1N “Huey” helicopters, working in collaboration with Boeing. The Italian group will supply Boeing, the prime contractor, with the MH-139 model of the helicopters, which was presented today in Orlando, during the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium.

“The undisputed technological superiority and unprecedented operating capabilities of our products, such as the AW139, once again enable us to face important challenges from the market, like bids to upgrade the USA’s armed forces,” declared Leonardo’s CEO and General Manager, Mauro Moretti. “The MH-139 has all of the ideal characteristics to satisfy the precise demands of the U.S. Airforce and of the American contributor.”

Based on Leonardo’s bestselling AW139, which is already produced in the United States, in Philadelphia, the MH-139 is a modern, proven, multi-purpose, mature and high performance solution, ideal for satisfying the need for 84 helicopters to replace the United States Air Force’s obsolete “Hueys”, which were used for missions critical to security and for transportation. Compared to competitors’ models, the MH-139 allows savings for more than €1 billion, for acquisition and operating costs over a lifecycle of more than 30 years.