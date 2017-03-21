Carlo Verdone talked about himself at the BAFF, from Sergio Leone to Pro Patria
In an interview with Steve Della Casa, the great Roman actor and film director spoke about his intense career, with funny anecdotes and scenes from his films.
Carlo Verdone talked about himself for over an hour, before the audience at the Busto Arsizio Film Festival. From the stage of the “Delia Cajelli” Teatro Sociale, the great Roman actor entertained the whole audience, bringing them into his world, with funny stories about filmmaking and real life: the first films, in which he played a number of characters, with Maestro Sergio Leone, his great collaborations with Eleonora Giorgi (who was present, in the audience), Ornella Muti, and Claudia Gerini, and his disappointments, his hypochondria, and moments of joy with his fans.
After the introduction by the Festival’s art director, Steve Della Casa, who also conducted the interview, Verdone was given the Ceccuzzi Platinum Lifetime Achievement Award by Bruno Ceccuzzi and his daughter, and also received a Pro Patria T-shirt with his name on it and a Panini football card of Enrico Muzzio, the Pro Patria player from the early 1960’s, the only one he was unable to get to complete his album when he was a boy. This is how the BAFF paid tribute to a career that has lasted 40 years.
