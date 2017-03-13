Digital Camp return, are you ready to learn digital communication?

Torna Digital Camp

Digital Camp comes back. This is the training school for digital communication organised by Varesenews and thought for final year students, post-graduated and communication professionals needing an update in the digital knowledge field.

After the first successful edition, indeed, Digital Camp comes back in 2017 with the second edition of its training path which ends with an apprenticeship in a business reality in the territory. In 2016, 10 attendees took part in lessons and took an apprenticeship with economical partners of the initiative, in several cases continuing the business relationship.

Digital Camp can provide conceptual and practical tools which are able to train new social media managers, web editors, employer branding specialists, online journalists, project managers of digital ventures. These are all new professionals for which industries look for on the market.

The second edition starts on Monday 8th May and provides a training path with qualified professors coming from every part of Italy, communication and journalism experts and journalists belonging to Varesenews’ editorial staff. On the school site you can download the participation announcement and send your application filling in a form with your own data in the reserved area and attaching a curriculum vitae.

How send your application

On this link you can download and read the participation announcement and look at useful information. Instead, on this page you can fill in the form and send your c.v. in order to apply to selections. Here are the deadlines to take part in the second edition of Digital Camp:

– 8th March opening of participants’ candidature;

– 20th March deadline of early booking with a 50% discount on the attendance amount;

– 30th March deadline of applications;

– from 10th to 14th April interviews for selection;

– 20th April publication of selected attendees’ official list.

LOOK AT THE WEBSITE

What Digital Camp is

Digital Camp is a dynamic and high level training path which gives an unrepeatable occasion for learning every aspect of all the main themes of the digital world: a full-immersion in a phenomenon that is constantly developing, a comparison with field experts and with the opportunity to get closer to companies which have been able to renew themselves.

It is a training path and even a chance to enter a company, in close contact with the reality of Varesenews and the partner of the project.

This initiative of Varesenews is oriented to the training of skills for new communication methods and information professionals and, more in general, to promote and spread the new digital culture into the working world.

Partners of the second edition

This initiative started in 2016 in close contact with the most important business realities and main trade associations of the area. It has been created because of their need to develop a training path that is able to answer to companies’ requirements. Among the partners of the second edition there are Varesenews, Hagam, Eolo, Confartigianato Varese, l’Unione Industriali di Varese, Studio Volpi, Tigros, Morandi Tour, Eoipso. Other companies will join in the next few days.