Digital Camp return, are you ready to learn digital communication?
In May, the second edition of Varesenews’ digital communication school starts. By 31st March you can send your application online. Here is all the information.
Digital Camp comes back. This is the training school for digital communication organised by Varesenews and thought for final year students, post-graduated and communication professionals needing an update in the digital knowledge field.
After the first successful edition, indeed, Digital Camp comes back in 2017 with the second edition of its training path which ends with an apprenticeship in a business reality in the territory. In 2016, 10 attendees took part in lessons and took an apprenticeship with economical partners of the initiative, in several cases continuing the business relationship.
Digital Camp can provide conceptual and practical tools which are able to train new social media managers, web editors, employer branding specialists, online journalists, project managers of digital ventures. These are all new professionals for which industries look for on the market.
The second edition starts on Monday 8th May and provides a training path with qualified professors coming from every part of Italy, communication and journalism experts and journalists belonging to Varesenews’ editorial staff. On the school site you can download the participation announcement and send your application filling in a form with your own data in the reserved area and attaching a curriculum vitae.
On this link you can download and read the participation announcement and look at useful information. Instead, on this page you can fill in the form and send your c.v. in order to apply to selections. Here are the deadlines to take part in the second edition of Digital Camp:
– 8th March opening of participants’ candidature;
– 20th March deadline of early booking with a 50% discount on the attendance amount;
– 30th March deadline of applications;
– from 10th to 14th April interviews for selection;
– 20th April publication of selected attendees’ official list.
What Digital Camp is
Digital Camp is a dynamic and high level training path which gives an unrepeatable occasion for learning every aspect of all the main themes of the digital world: a full-immersion in a phenomenon that is constantly developing, a comparison with field experts and with the opportunity to get closer to companies which have been able to renew themselves.
It is a training path and even a chance to enter a company, in close contact with the reality of Varesenews and the partner of the project.
This initiative of Varesenews is oriented to the training of skills for new communication methods and information professionals and, more in general, to promote and spread the new digital culture into the working world.
Partners of the second edition
This initiative started in 2016 in close contact with the most important business realities and main trade associations of the area. It has been created because of their need to develop a training path that is able to answer to companies’ requirements. Among the partners of the second edition there are Varesenews, Hagam, Eolo, Confartigianato Varese, l’Unione Industriali di Varese, Studio Volpi, Tigros, Morandi Tour, Eoipso. Other companies will join in the next few days.
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Gianfredo Ruggiero su Striscione contro le adozioni gay ai "5 Ponti"
Felice su Pedemontana gratis: si può, ma non oggi
mike su Aspettando la primavera
giorgio_martiniossola su Rimane sola nel vagone, aggredita sul regionale per Varese
Felice su Rimane sola nel vagone, aggredita sul regionale per Varese
dbrus su Nessuna soluzione per la preghiera del venerdì della comunità musulmana
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.