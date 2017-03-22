FAI Days in Spring: here are the places to visit

Il sito Fai di Torba

The FAI days in Spring are celebrating 25 years, and the appointment is for Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March, when the 117 FAI committees throughout Italy will be mobilised. Varese and Varese Province are by no means excluded; here is the list of sites that can be visited at the weekend. This year, the volunteers of the Varese Committee suggest visiting the following six places.

For more information and for the list of FAI Heritage Sites open throughout Italy, click here: http://www.giornatefai.it/.

BRUNELLO

The Church of S. Maria Annunciata – Via Santa Maria, 20

The church of S. Maria Annunciata lies in a particularly panoramic setting, in the green hills of Brunello, a few kilometres from Varese; this small gem of renaissance art contains frescoes and paintings on panels. Guided visits led by “Ciceroni” Apprentices from the “Sacro Monte” Classics and Scientific High School, in Varese.

BARASSO

Villa San Martino – Via Bolchini, 24

The park and summer residence of the Necchi Campiglio family from Milan.

The charm of returning to the past, in the garden and the villa, which has been fitted with the original furniture.

Entry to the villa is reserved exclusively for FAI members. It is possible to join at the villa. Entry to the park is free to everyone.

INDUNO OLONA

Angelo Poretti Brewery – Via Olona

Today, this artistic-monumental structure is studied as “industrial archaeology”, and as an example of the versatility typical of Italian art nouveau.

This is an excellent opportunity to learn about how beer is made, and to taste a variety of beers. Preference is given to FAI members.

BREZZO DI BEDERO

Collegiate Church of San Vittore – “Canonica”

The history of this monument, its architecture and frescoes are of considerable interest. A short distance from the religious building, there is a panoramic viewpoint over the Verbano basin. Guided visits are led by the “Ciceroni” Apprentices from the “V. Sereni” High School in Luino, Language Section.

Guided visits are given in German.

SACRO MONTE DI VARESE

Church of the Immaculate Conception, 1609 – Via Prima Cappella

Built by Bernascone, even before the Sacred Way, this stands at the beginning of the Way. Inside, there are beautiful terracotta statues and important frescoes. This is an excellent opportunity to visit the church, which is usually closed. Guided visits are led by the “Ciceroni” Apprentices from the “E. Cairoli” Classics High School in VareseWhen the Church of the Immaculate Conception is opened by the FAI, the “Archeologistics” Group of Varese will be present on the Sacred Way, to give a guided, open-window visit of the First Chapel.

VELATE DI VARESE

Tram shelter in Velate Via Adige, 29

A stop at the tram shelter, to discover an example of the Belle Époque. Access for the disabled. Donations are accepted for all of the visits.

Opening times:

Saturday 25 March, from 2.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 26 March, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In the event of large crowds, entry may be stopped before the closing time indicated.

