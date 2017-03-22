FAI Days in Spring: here are the places to visit
On Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March, the FAI (Italian National Trust Fund) is organising guided visits in a number of places in the province.
The FAI days in Spring are celebrating 25 years, and the appointment is for Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March, when the 117 FAI committees throughout Italy will be mobilised. Varese and Varese Province are by no means excluded; here is the list of sites that can be visited at the weekend. This year, the volunteers of the Varese Committee suggest visiting the following six places.
For more information and for the list of FAI Heritage Sites open throughout Italy, click here: http://www.giornatefai.it/.
BRUNELLO
The Church of S. Maria Annunciata – Via Santa Maria, 20
The church of S. Maria Annunciata lies in a particularly panoramic setting, in the green hills of Brunello, a few kilometres from Varese; this small gem of renaissance art contains frescoes and paintings on panels. Guided visits led by “Ciceroni” Apprentices from the “Sacro Monte” Classics and Scientific High School, in Varese.
BARASSO
Villa San Martino – Via Bolchini, 24
The park and summer residence of the Necchi Campiglio family from Milan.
The charm of returning to the past, in the garden and the villa, which has been fitted with the original furniture.
Entry to the villa is reserved exclusively for FAI members. It is possible to join at the villa. Entry to the park is free to everyone.
INDUNO OLONA
Angelo Poretti Brewery – Via Olona
Today, this artistic-monumental structure is studied as “industrial archaeology”, and as an example of the versatility typical of Italian art nouveau.
This is an excellent opportunity to learn about how beer is made, and to taste a variety of beers. Preference is given to FAI members.
BREZZO DI BEDERO
Collegiate Church of San Vittore – “Canonica”
The history of this monument, its architecture and frescoes are of considerable interest. A short distance from the religious building, there is a panoramic viewpoint over the Verbano basin. Guided visits are led by the “Ciceroni” Apprentices from the “V. Sereni” High School in Luino, Language Section.
Guided visits are given in German.
SACRO MONTE DI VARESE
Church of the Immaculate Conception, 1609 – Via Prima Cappella
Built by Bernascone, even before the Sacred Way, this stands at the beginning of the Way. Inside, there are beautiful terracotta statues and important frescoes. This is an excellent opportunity to visit the church, which is usually closed. Guided visits are led by the “Ciceroni” Apprentices from the “E. Cairoli” Classics High School in VareseWhen the Church of the Immaculate Conception is opened by the FAI, the “Archeologistics” Group of Varese will be present on the Sacred Way, to give a guided, open-window visit of the First Chapel.
VELATE DI VARESE
Tram shelter in Velate Via Adige, 29
A stop at the tram shelter, to discover an example of the Belle Époque. Access for the disabled. Donations are accepted for all of the visits.
Opening times:
Saturday 25 March, from 2.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday 26 March, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In the event of large crowds, entry may be stopped before the closing time indicated.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Giusbe su La ricetta svizzera per giovani e lavoro: "Il primo impiego a 30 anni? E' tardi"
mika su Il filosofo che riceve in Comune
alessandro_bruschera su Un ponte pedonale tra Sesto e Castelletto, l'idea che piace ai commercianti
mike su Varese - Pro Settimo si gioca al pomeriggio
das873 su Il filosofo che riceve in Comune
Felice su Un coro unanime: "Via i nazisti da Varese"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.