Off to Davide Van De Sfroos’s concert, “in curiera”
VareseNews is offering special packages for the singer’s concert in San Siro, on 9 June, which include transport and a ticket. The packages are now on sale.
Let’s go to the concert “in curiera” (by coach). On Friday 9 June, Davide Van De Sfroos will be at the San Siro Stadium for a big party with all of his fans. A single concert of his songs, both old and new, in one of the holiest places for music.
If you want to go, VareseNews is offering special packages, which include transportation by coach from Varese, Busto Arsizio and Gallarate, to San Siro + a ticket for the concert.
The coach leaves, at 5.45 p.m., from the square in front of Varese stadium, and at 6 p.m. from the Varese F.S. (State Railway) station. There will also be a service from Busto Arsizio (in front of the Giardineria) and Gallarate (motorway exit).
Packages available:
Transport by coach + grass ticket
Transport by coach + blue tier ticket
Transport by coach + red tier ticket
For more information: agenda@varesenews.it
To purchase, TRANSPORT BY COACH + TICKET, CLICK HERE:
Tickets
FRI 9 JUNE 2017, 5.45 P.M. – 11.45 P.M. (CEST)
Selling ends on 31 May
Coach+grass ticket
€58.00 + €3.60 COMMISSION
Coach+numbered 1st blue tier ticket
€58.00 + €3.60 COMMISSION
Coach+numbered 1st red tier ticket
€70.00 + €4.14 COMMISSION
