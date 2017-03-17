Pope Francis’s visit to Milan, his schedule and how to get there

Pope Francis’s visit to Milan and Monza is scheduled for Saturday 25 March. Here is all the information.

THE SCHEDULE OF POPE FRANCIS’S DAY

The schedule of the visit includes: taking off from Rome-Fiumicino Airport at 7.10 am. Landing at Milan-Linate Airport at 8.00 am.

At 8.30 am, visit to the Forlanini district, the “White Houses” of Milan: meeting with two families in their flats and meeting with the residents in the “White House” square, with greetings. A meeting with the representatives of Romany, Muslim and immigrant families, and local residents.

At 10.00 am, meeting with the priests and the consecrated in the Duomo. Words of welcome from His Eminence Cardinal Angelo Scola, the Archbishop of Milan. Pope Francis will answer questions from the priests.

At 11.00 am, the Pope will read the Angelus and the blessing on the steps of the Duomo.

At 11.30 am, visit to San Vittore Prison.

At 12.30 pm, lunch with one hundred detainees at San Vittore Prison.

At 1.45 pm, transfer by car to Monza Park.

At 3.00 pm, Holy Mass at Monza Park.

At 4.30 pm, transfer by car to the Meazza-San Siro Stadium, in Milan.

At 5.30 pm, meeting with the confirmees at the Meazza-San Siro Stadium, in Milan. Pope Francis will answer questions from a confirmee, a parent and a catechist.

At 6.30 pm, farewell and take-off from Milan-Linate Airport.

At 7.30 pm, landing at Rome-Fiumicino Airport

CAN I TAKE PART IN THE ANGELUS IN PIAZZA DUOMO?

It is possible to take part in the Angelus in Piazza Duomo. There are no tickets. You need only get through the security checks. The Angelus is scheduled for 11.00 am, and will last a few minutes.

The meeting at the “White Houses” in Via Salomone is reserved for residents who have tickets.

CAN I TAKE PART IN THE POPE’S MEETING IN SAN SIRO?

The meeting in San Siro is reserved for confirmation candidates and those confirmed in the last year. The applications are closed. The meeting in the Duomo is reserved for priests.

HOW CAN I ATTEND THE MASS IN MONZA PARK?

Participation in the mass is free of charge. The worshipers will only have to pay the cost of transport. Anyone who wants to participate in the mass, can apply no later than 19 March at their church (or at their movement/association), where they will also receive information about which transport to use.

Please note that worshipers can only come to the mass by train, in a coach organised by the parishes, by bicycle or on foot.

The Park can only be entered on foot, with the exception of people with disabilities.

For people with disabilities: people with disabilities were invited to register no later than 20 February 2017. People with disabilities and their registered helpers will have access to a restricted area near the stage.

All information and orders can now be found on the council’s website (www.comune.monza.it). In addition to the website, people can call 039 2372101, which is active 24 hours a day.

IS IT POSSIBLE TO GET TO MONZA PARK BY BUS?

Monza Province have agreed a special timetable for 25 March, with the companies that run the local public interurban transport services; minor changes will be made to the routes and timetables, to facilitate the movements of the worshipers. There will be six transport lines to reach the pedestrian paths directly: the z221 line, to Biassono-Piazza Italia (3.5 km away), the z228 line, to Monza-Hospital (2.0 km away), the z205 line, to Monza-Via Grigna (3.3 km away), the z227 line to Lissone-Via Giardino (4.1 km away), the z314 and z321 lines, to Villasanta-Via Sanzio (2.7 km away). The services can be used with a standard ticket, and will be increased, especially from 5.00 pm to 9.30 pm, to make the leaving of the worshipers easier; the full timetables will be online from 15 March, on www.nordestrasporti.it, with a link on www.provincia.mb.it/papamonza2017.

IS IT POSSIBLE TO GET TO MONZA PARK BY CAR?

The red zone will be particularly large, covering not only Monza, but also the surrounding towns; therefore, no access by any vehicle not specifically authorised will be permitted. Throughout Monza, private vehicle traffic will be stopped (with the exception of emergency vehicles) from 8.30 am to 8.00 pm.

HOW TO GET TO MONZA PARK BY TRAIN

In collaboration with Lombardy Region and the Diocese of Milan, Trenord has prepared a special plan to bring the thousands of expected worshipers to Monza Park. On the Trenord website, you can find timetables and information, click here for all information.

Getting to Monza Park by train

WILL THERE BE A SHUTTLE?

There will be no shuttle from the railway stations, bus stops or car parks. The walk will take between 15 and 45 minutes, depending on where you have parked.

MEETING WITH THE CONFIRMATION CANDIDATES, HOW TO REGISTER

More than 70,000 people have registered for the Confirmation Meeting with the Pope. There has been a large enrolment by groups, in accordance with the number attributed to each parish. Last places available: parents, godmothers and godfathers, educators with the boys and girls who were confirmed in 2016, and confirmation candidates for 2017, who have not yet enrolled, are invited to take part.

Enrolments are accepted if there are at least 5 participants, until there are no places left. Enrolments for new places can be made online, at www.chiesadimilano.it/pgfom and www.papamilano2017.it; the contribution to the cost is €5 per person.

Passes may be requested, to park at the stadium. The parking spaces are assigned on request, every 5 participants, until all spaces are taken. As far as possible, tickets and vests will be distributed in accordance with the pastoral zone and sector established by each community. In any case, new participants will be able to get to the stadium using public transport, following the indications given for the transport (the Lotto interchange with the M5 Line will be closed, the M1 Lotto station will be open).

BICYCLES

Anyone wishing to come on their bicycles, must ask if there are still places available. Bicycles will not be allowed into the Park, and will have dedicated routes and parking spaces. For all information, email: trasportipapamilano2017@diocesi.milano.it. You will be contacted by the transport email, to determine whether there are any alternatives to facilitate your journey.

For more information: Tel. 02 8556357 – 02 8556362

Email: trasportipapamilano2017@diocesi.milano.it

THE EVENT WEBSITE