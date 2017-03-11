The “Bertoncina” of Bertoni1949 among the best of the fashion week in Milan
According to Grazia, the "Bertoncina", a small hat-shaped purse and created by a brand from Varese is among the best products in the Milan fashion week
There is also a touch of made in Varese class among the “best of” products in the last Milan Fashion Week.
According to Grazia, historical feminine specialist newspaper, among the best 35 products presented in the Milan fashion week there is also the “Bertoncina”, the cult bag of Bertoni1949, that according to Grazia is “a brand that makes quality and research its specialty. The variants for next autumn are a dream come true for retro lovers.” The “Bertoncina” is a small hat-shaped purse, a model created in the ’70s, then revived in 2012.
In July 2015 we went to visit the factory in Varese and listened to the projects and ideas of Pietro and Gaia Bertoni, the brother and sister who in 2014 launched this brand in the world of high fashion.
