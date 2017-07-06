Luino, when linen makes the market magical
On July the 26th the first 'fuori salone' of the big historical market that Luino hosts each Wednesday
Opening on July the 21st at 6.30 p.m. for a special exibition LINEN hosted in the Ancient Borgo of Luino – partner Comune di Luino and Comunità Montana Valli del Verbano.
This event is conceived by Monica Trussi and represents both an artistic installation and an educational exhibition regarding LINEN.
At over four metres in height, the Ancient Borgo will be decked out in linen colours, showing the excellence and innovation of Italian
industries, spinners and weavers.
In this exibition, quality starts with the raw materials, thanks to Monica Trussi with Oldani and Busatti families that looked exclusively for research and selection of the finest linens.
Walking further down Via Cavallotti, in the merchants’ quarter, you can really feel the beating heart of the city: the ancient borgo
bursting with history and charme, from its buildings to its newly restored houses.
On July the 26th, at 10 a.m. Luino the same working team will present a fashion performance in the first ‘fuori salone‘ of the big historical market that Luino hosts each Wednesday.
