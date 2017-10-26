In the old Aermacchi to study its future
The Aermacchi’s abandoned area is subject of a study by the Politecnico di Milano students. To do this to their best, they literally entered inside.
The Aermacchi’s abandoned area, in via Sanvito in Varese, is subject of a study by the Politecnico di Milano students, who were called by their lecturers to set out some proposals to recover an area currently detached from the town. To do this to their best, today Monday the 23rd of October 2017 they literally entered inside, during a visit which kept them in Varese throughout the day.
A DAY IN VARESE TO PRODUCE PROPOSALS
The 120 students who entered the abandoned factory in via Sanvito this morning, and visited Varese to assess its background and potentiality, are part of an Architecture and Architectural Composition lab of the Lecco headquarters of the Politecnico di Milano, whose coordination was entrusted to the promoter of the idea, the lecturer Katia Acossato.
Students in Aermacchi for its recovery
The day plan provided not just the visit to the ex Aermacchi, but also a stroll on Colle Campigli, and a visit to Giuseppe Sommaruga’s Palace Hotel, during which there was also the meeting with the deputy mayor of Varese Daniele Zanzi.
The final purpose is in fact to sketch out a project for this area: but “It is important to have a real-life experience of the places to modify them”, Katia Acossato explained. “The abandoned Aermacchi’s area is of great interest for its memories, its size and its boundary, next to the centre of Varese. And the students are called to develop some proposals to recover an area that is currently detached from the town.”
AN EXHIBITION IN LECCO WITH THE DRAWINGS OF YOUNG STUDENTS
This is the second visit of students of the Lecco headquarters of the Politecnico di Milano:
on the 30th of October will be opened indeed an exhibition of works of the last semester at the Lecco headquarters of the Politecnico.
The functional programme concerns public equipment, a park, and mixed residences, with a significant share of social housing, co-housing and residences for old people. The ongoing studio will explore and develop the residential buildings above all, taking cue from the masterplans already elaborated in the last semester. With the conclusion of the works an exhibition is planned also in Varese.
