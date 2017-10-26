The “great massacre in the Mediterranean”, in a web series by Fabrizio Gatti
“Un unico destino – Tre padri e il naufragio che ha cambiato la nostra storia” (“One destiny – Three fathers and a shipwreck that changed our history”) is the tale of the shipwreck on 11 October 2013, that cost 268 people their lives. This project will also be the focus of an event during the Glocal Festival.
On 11 October 2013, the shipwreck that cost 268 people their lives and changed our history, put the spotlight back on the dramatic issue of immigration from North Africa. This story has now become a web series.
“Un unico destino – Tre padri e il naufragio che ha cambiato la nostra storia” is the title of the series that reveals the hidden truths behind the 2013 tragedy in the Mediterranean, and the story of three Syrian doctors, who lost their children in the disaster. The docufilm was produced by L’Espresso, La Repubblica and Gedi Divisione Digitale, in collaboration with 42° Parallelo, and is fully available online, by clicking here.
The web series, of five episodes, will also be the focus of an event during the Glocal Festival. On Friday 17 November, at 4 p.m., Massimo Russo, the executive director of Gedi’s digital division, Fabrizio Gatti and Marco Giovannelli will be discussing the topic of in-depth journalism, digital media and video platforms, in an attempt, in the post-truth era, to start from the facts, telling stories that leave a mark and that start debates in the web society.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Bustocco-71 su Non-voto al referendum, "da Dimitri Cassani frasi inaccettabili”
gcolombo su Non-voto al referendum, "da Dimitri Cassani frasi inaccettabili”
brachidanio su Non-voto al referendum, "da Dimitri Cassani frasi inaccettabili”
Gianluca Ribolzi su I profughi giocano a calcio, il gestore fa manutenzione al campo sportivo comunale
Milana Travis su La matematica è un'opinione, come la lunghezza dei parcheggi
Michela Villani su " Le rette dell'asilo delle mie bambini sono aumentate"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.