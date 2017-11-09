A 6600 kilometre walk

More than forty historical routes that cross most of Italy, covering more than 6600 kilometres.

All this is the starting point of the Atlas of Paths.

This is the first official mapping of paths in Italy, a container of journeys and routes, conceived as a slow mobility network, that currently contains over forty paths. There are the ones dedicated to saints, like the Franciscan, Loreto and Benedictine Paths, those dedicated to bandits, like the path that crosses the Aspromonte, Dante’s Path, which passes through the places where Dante lived in exile and wrote the Divine Comedy, the Peace Trail, which passes through the places and memories of the First World War, and the Appian Way, the Francigena Way, the Way of the Gods, the path of Saint Vicinius, the Abbots Way, the Liguria path, the Romea Germanic Way, Dürer’s Path, and many others.

“More and more people set off on a journey, looking for something more than just a holiday. The Atlas of Paths is intended for travellers who want to have an authentic experience in Italy, immersing themselves, at a slow pace, in the heritage of art, good food, landscape and spirituality, that constitutes the original character and essence of Italy,” said Dario Franceschini, the Minister of Cultural Heritage and Tourism.

“The experience of the Paths of Italy has boosted the team spirit between the Ministry of Tourism and the regional councils, in a rekindled spirit of cooperation and common growth,” said Giovanni Lolli, the coordinator of the Commission for Tourism and the Hotel Industry. “After this significant experience, the Regions went back to playing a key role in managing and organising what the Italian market has to offer tourism”.

“The Commission, which includes the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism (MIBACT), the Regions and ANCI, the National Association of Italian Municipalities, selected the Paths through Italy, to produce the Digital Atlas, a dynamic instrument that is constantly updated,” said Francesco Palumbo, the Director General for Tourism at the Ministry. “Of the eleven requirements necessary to be included in the Atlas, the accessibility of the paths, the horizontal and/or vertical signs and markings, an online description of the route, the accommodation and restaurant services within 5 km of the path, guaranteed maintenance by the local authorities, geo-referencing and a website which contains all the most important information for travellers, are particularly important”.

This is a genuine opportunity, also for the Via Francisca del Lucomagno, which already fulfils all of the necessary requirements to be included in the Atlas.

This is such an interesting topic that it is also going to be discussed during the final meeting of Glocalnews, in Varese, on Saturday, 18 November, at 4 p.m., with Francesco Tapinassi, a manager from MIBACT involved in producing the Atlas. With him, there will be Sami Tawfik, of the European Association of Francigena Ways, Marco Gottardi, of MAB UNESCO Delta del Po, Gunnar Vincenzi, President of Varese Province, and Roberto Cecchi, the Councillor for Tourism and Culture on Varese town council. The meeting will also cover topics regarding the UNESCO sites and making the most of the environment.

The meeting will also contribute to the continuous training of journalists.