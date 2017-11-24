Battle of San Martino: “We wish to commemorate those who died for freedom”
Many representatives of the authorities marched during the memorial of the battle in which Valcuvia was stained with blood.
Today, 19 November, the Mayor of Cuveglio, Giorgio Piccolo, the President of Varese Province, Gunnar Vincenzi, the Prefect, Giorgio Zanzi, the Euro MP, Laura Comi, and many local administrators took part in the memorial of the Battle of San Martino.
“Today, 74 years later, we are commemorating the Battle of San Martino, one of the first examples of the partisan struggle, an episode of great moral and ideal significance that should be a lesson to us and to future generations,” Regional Council President, Raffaele Cattaneo, said. “I’d like to bring my testimony to these celebrations, in memory of the men who fought and sacrificed everything for a free Italy. We owe our gratitude to them, because by fighting, they restored dignity and hope for the future, to a country on its knees, destroyed by hunger and war.”
