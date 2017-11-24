Campaign 1522 to promote the national anti-violence number

The Tradate district office, which includes eight municipalities in the province of Varese, has launched a campaign to spread awareness of the free anti-violence phone number to residents and to make them aware of it on their cell phone. The campaign is identified with a simple and clear slogan: 1522 – If you save it, it saves you. Pass it on.

“My seven colleagues in the district of Tradate and I strongly believe in the great potential of this free number set up by the Department for Equal Opportunities, and that is why we have been actively involved with our own funds to promote, at a local level, a national public service” said Barbara Bison, chairman of the mayors’ meeting and mayor of Gornate Olona, at the presentation of the 1522 campaign in Tradate. “We know that, unfortunately, gender-based violence, which goes unnoticed in many people’s lives, is much wider than we can imagine. We hope that our citizens never need to contact 1522, but we cannot even pretend that stalking and mistreatment are non-existent: that is why a campaign to raise awareness and spread this is a very important issue. It’s our way to help everyone who needs them.”

News pages tell us episodes of violence every day. There are numerous cases of denunciation, but these are still a small part of the acts of physical, psychological and economic maltreatment in progress.

For this reason, the Department for Equal Opportunities established in 2006, 1522, a free 24-hour public utility day every day of the year. Initially devoted exclusively to cases of female violence, thanks to Law 38 / 2009 on persecutory acts, since 2009 the number 1522 is also able to assist the victims of stalking. In 2016 the phone calls made with the number 1522, without counting the phone calls made by mistake, the fake ones and the annoying ones, they were a bit less than 18,000. The tip of an iceberg way bigger.

This service could really be the salvation for women, men and girls who are facing a tough situation, but unfortunately not everybody knows about the existence of this number” announced Mariella Luciani, head of the social services of the municipality of Tradate. “For this reason, we joined the municipalities of Castelseprio, Castiglione Olona, Gornate Olona, Lonate Ceppino, Vedano Olona, Venegono Superiore and Venegono Inferiore in order to spread among the population the awareness of this number, suggesting to them to save the number on their own mobile phones and inviting them to do the same for all their acquaintances and family members. The objective of the initiative is to make the number 1522 known and ready for every kind of situation, even if we all hope that it won’t be necessary.”

By now activated long time ago, the service uses the support of operators specialized in dealing with requests for help and supporting not only the directly abused victims, but also those near them. In order to bring the service more closely to the victims, in particular those able to use smartphones and tablets, the Department has created a free app, that can be used to contact directly the switchboard both vocally and through chat, for more privacy.

Even the businesses, sport centres, volunteer associations and all the tertiary sector present in the municipalities in the district of Tradate will do their part to support the campaign, by exposing in their own sales point, starting January 2018, information materials regarding the services offered by the number 1522. The campaign “1522 – If you save it, it saves you. Pass it on.” will also involve all the schools of the district, possible scenarios of bullying and also eyes and ears for complex family scenarios, where case of violence could start.

WHAT IS 1522 AND HOW DOES IT WORK?

The free of charge 1522 number is active all over the country, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and is available on both landlines and mobile phones. One of the great obstacles that those who perform and those who undergo violence acts have to overcome is talking about their problems with the people they know; this is why this service ensures absolute anonymity and confidentiality, and aims to be a “help line” that listens without judging, and that delivers useful information about public and private socio-health services present in the territory (legal facilities, but also medical, psychological, of residential care…) that can potentially provide those in need of assistance with real practical help. In case of more serious emergencies, the 1522 number service can guarantee the safety of those who request help thanks to a technical and operational procedure created in accordance with law enforcement.

1522 switchboard operators speak Italian, English, French, Spanish and Arabic, in order to overcome every linguistic barrier that may impede dialogue. The 1522 number service can be used not only by people directly involved in cases of violence, abuses and stalking, but also by friends and relatives of those people, that want to offer help or at least find out how to offer it.