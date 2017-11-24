Caritas data on poverty are returning to the pre-crisis levels, but chronic cases are increasing

After 8 years of crisis, all the main poverty indexes are returning to the levels before 2008. However, in a general improving overview, which shows a weak trend reversal after a long negative period, the increasing number of chronic poor people and long-term unemployed people, especially among Italians, arouses concerns.

Moreover, while the number of foreigners asking for help is decreasing, which is a sign of progressive integration of the immigrants, the issue related to the delicate phase of assistance for the newcomers, who for the greatest part come from the Sub-Saharan Africa, and are not in the reception system for asylum applicants, is still unsolved.

This is what results from the 16th Report on poverty in the diocese of Milan, by the Observatory of Caritas Ambrosiana, based on the data summoned from the counselling centres.

Since 2011 people with employment problems, who in the two-year period following the crisis had been increasing significantly, started to decrease and in 2016 their level was as low as never before in the considered period of time.

In the same way, the levels of people with income problems has returned to those of 2008, after years of significant increasing. Housing and family problems have also decreased.

In this overview, the continuous increasing of the chronic poor people, among the beneficiaries of Caritas Ambrosiana, is still striking. In 2016, extremely marginalised people were the majority of people asking for help (52.7%), whereas in 2008 they were less than a third (32.1%).

In a situation of progressive deterioration of the social condition among the beneficiaries of counselling centres, it is no wonder that the only significantly increasing category of demands to operators is the one related to the financial allowances, which had doubled since the beginning of the crisis (+118%).

The trend of long-term unemployed people is also alarming. Since the beginning of the crisis, this group has been progressively increasing reaching 33.8% in 2016, a third of the total sample. This problem is particularly severe among the male component, whose percentage is 44.2%, and among Italians, with 41.5%.

It is worth considering separately the issue of the case of the foreigners. First of all, the immigrants turning to Caritas Ambrosiana have been decreasing. Even though they represent the majority of the beneficiaries (62.4%), their number has decreased by 33.7% since 2008.

During 8 years, their geographical origin has also changed. If, before the crisis, the majority was from South-America, followed by Europe and Africa, now the proportions have inverted. Europeans and Africans are outnumbering South-Americans. They come especially from Sub-Saharan countries (62.4%), surpassing the Europeans (24.5%), even though these last ones are the biggest ethnic group in Lombardy.

The data, net of the migratory policies of the government, indicate that overall the immigrants turning to counselling centres have completed their integration pathway and have stopped using Caritas services and centres. Meanwhile, however, the share of foreigners from Morocco, Egypt, Gambia, Senegal, Nigeria and Ivory Coast, who asked for asylum, is no longer inside the reception system, without residence and a stable job, and, while staying on Italian territory, turns to counselling centres looking for basic commodities.

“After a long period, we are registering the first signals of a trend reversal, but we don’t know how long they will last. However, what is sure is that, on one hand, the victims of the long economic crisis are still trapped in poverty. These people often have the same skin colour as ours and speak our language: they are Italian adults with a low education. In the counselling centres they share the resources with the newcomers, the African immigrants escaping especially from famine, that took advantage of the chaos in Libya to come here. While finding a solution for the first ones to guarantee their dignity, we need to reflect on what we can offer to the second ones, beyond hysteria and political exploitation, so that they can integrate and don’t end up in the illegality, or even in the hand of organised crime,” states Luciano Gualzetti, executive director of Caritas Ambrosiana.