Green light for restoration of the waiting room and apartments at the station

Work has begun on the spaces inside Besnate station. The Italian Rail Network (RFI) has begun restoration work on the waiting room area and on the apartments on the first floor.

Since the initial structural work on the property, the waiting room area has been closed to the public for more than a year and a half. Before it can be reopened, work must be carried out to bring it in line with regulations and to furnish it; this work has finally begun.

The same is true for the first floor rooms, which the council will be able to use again, free of charge, after the work that started today.

The work, which is being carried out entirely by RFI, will take about 3 months. At the end, it is the council that will agree on the use of spaces. “We had a detailed discussion with RFI, to speed up the times. After a number meetings at the headquarters in Milan, the work has finally begun,” said Giovanni Corbo, the Mayor of Besnate.