Green light for restoration of the waiting room and apartments at the station
Since the initial structural work on the property, the waiting room area has been closed to the public for more than a year and a half.
Work has begun on the spaces inside Besnate station. The Italian Rail Network (RFI) has begun restoration work on the waiting room area and on the apartments on the first floor.
Since the initial structural work on the property, the waiting room area has been closed to the public for more than a year and a half. Before it can be reopened, work must be carried out to bring it in line with regulations and to furnish it; this work has finally begun.
The same is true for the first floor rooms, which the council will be able to use again, free of charge, after the work that started today.
The work, which is being carried out entirely by RFI, will take about 3 months. At the end, it is the council that will agree on the use of spaces. “We had a detailed discussion with RFI, to speed up the times. After a number meetings at the headquarters in Milan, the work has finally begun,” said Giovanni Corbo, the Mayor of Besnate.
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Lillibus su Caccia, Magrini: “Giusta la decisione della Regione, non sono d’accordo con la Comunità Montana”
carlo196 su Vandalizzata la via Crucis della chiesa di San Pietro
mike su Vandalizzata la via Crucis della chiesa di San Pietro
mark65 su Scontro sul Baff, Munari: "Edizione 2018 a rischio. Diteci se siamo un peso"
Felice su Veicolo piomba su una pista ciclabile a New York, 8 morti e diversi feriti
Felice su Il gestore dell'Osteria Irma: "Ho visto la mia montagna bruciare"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.