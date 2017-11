He crosses the half-marathon finishing line pushing his son in a pushchair

Foto varie

There is a detail in the half-marathon of Gallarate of the last weekend that we missed.

It’s about one of the runners who started and crossed the finish line by pushing nothing less than a pushchair.

Just like this: it is Stefano Rinaldi, a 29-year-old athlete and expert in trail running, who promised for a long time to his son Pietro that he would have brought him along in a race.

And this is exactly what he did: Stefano ran all of the half-marathon of Gallarate pushing him on a pushchair. They crossed the finishing line in twelfth position, completing the race in one hour and 18 minutes.

This isn’t even the discipline that suits Stefano the best. “I usually run on paths in the woods or on the mountains, which is a completely different kind of training from running on the road,” he explained. Stefano, who is a member of team Eolo, has just concluded his racing season ranking third in the ultra-trail at Lake Orta.