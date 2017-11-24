“My wife donated her kidney to me. And now we help other people to decide”

A life of work, and a few passions, but one evening, you come home, you understand that something is wrong, and after tests, you find out you were born with only one kidney. And that kidney is in bad shape. The doctor had no doubts. “You need a transplant.”

And then, as your life’s certainties crumble away, your wife comes to your aid, and together with her, you undergo something that can affect anyone.

“Donating a kidney is a practice that doesn’t expose the donor to any particular risks, but can extend the life of the recipient, and by a lot.”

Roberto Braschi is a man of few words. He prefers to speak with his eyes to the person in front of him, just as he did, on a lovely sunny day, when he was sitting in the living room, in his home on the first floor of a block of flats in Cuveglio, in a quiet residential area.

On the other side of the table, his wife, Maria Luisa, known as ‘Mimì’, looked at him and smiled, convinced she had made the right choice. Then he started to open up and tell his story.

Just like a few weeks ago, he went up onto the stage of the Montanari Hall, in Varese, for an evening. It was a meeting organised by the non-profit association, Friends of the Department of Nephrology of Varese Hospital”, in which he and his wife told their story. A testimony to life, told precisely to raise the audience’s awareness of the importance of kidney donation and especially of prevention.

“I spent my working life travelling around Italy, in hotels and restaurants; I was a sales rep for a building materials company, and at least three nights a week, I was away from home,” said Roberto. “Not much sport, except bowls, which I love. Then, one day, it might have been September 2015, I realised I didn’t feel well, I was having problems with my eyesight. I went to the doctor for tests; my creatinine was high. Then, an abdominal ultrasound, and the result: “Did you know you’ve only got one kidney?”.

It was a real blow, also because Roberto Braschi was one of those men who would overlook things. “I’d had the last blood test 13 years before.”

The tests and examination by the nephrologist started. “Mr. Braschi, your only kidney isn’t working; we’re putting you on the list for a transplant.”

This was another blow. But next to him, Roberto had his wife, who immediately offered one of her kidneys for the transplant.

“I was really hoping we were incompatible; I didn’t want Mimì to be left with only one kidney. Then we made enquiries. They explained to us that it’s possible to live with only one kidney, and there’s only a remote chance of getting sick. So we began the procedure for the transplant.”

Meanwhile, dialysis began: car, intravenous drip, and hours attached to the machine, before returning home. Cuveglio-Varese, Varese-Cuveglio.

“Your life changes completely, it’s tough, with a crazy routine dictated by the treatment times,” said Maria Luisa, until the great day.

After 25 tests, and a wait that was much shorter than the time for a kidney transplant from a deceased donor, the date of the operation, September 30, 2016, came.

The transplant with his wife’s organ has lengthened Roberto’s life expectancy and opened a world of hope, and above all of science, up to him; one year after the operating room, the only change to his habits is that he now has to drink more water. “Two litres a day, and it doesn’t me do me any harm.”

But above all, Roberto’s outlook has changed; now he wants to dedicate time to helping other people with the same problem as his, who perhaps are unable to face the psychological hurdle to make this decision. On 27 October, practically one year after the operation, Roberto and Mimì Braschi took the floor in front of the audience, who applauded after listening to their story.

“That’s right, they applauded us. But the real thanks go to the medical team who carried out the transplant. It’s the doctors and nurses we applaud.”

What has this story taught the Braschis? “I promised myself not to be selfish any more, in the sense that it’s important to think about your health, so that you don’t create problems for your family,” said Roberto.

Will you still tell your story in the future? “We’re available for anyone who wants to hear it.” This time, it is Mimi who talks with her smile.