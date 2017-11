Pozzecco is honorary citizen of Varese

The city council of Varese voted unanimously on Wednesday evening for the honorary citizenship of Gianmarco Pozzecco, a basketball player fromTrieste and that in 1999 won the star championship with the Roosters Varese.

Pozzecco is an eccentric and passionate player, and people in Varese have always liked him very much. For a short season, he has also been the trainer of the team. It was Marco Pinti, the councillor of the Lega Nord, who proposed the citizenship.