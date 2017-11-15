School reports: high schools in Busto Arsizio, examples of excellence in Lombardy
The yearly survey into the quality of education has put the Classics and the Scientific among the top high schools in Lombardy. Here are the best in Varese Province.
These are days of decision-making for the families of children attending the last year of middle school, who are about to choose their high school. Like every year, the Agnelli Foundation has come to their aid, with “Eduscopio”, a search engine that provides a picture of the performance of state and recognised schools, with classifications for every area of specialisation, depending on whether you want to continue your studies at university, or to work after you have obtained your diploma.
For the former, the classification is made on the basis of the average of marks and the credits obtained during the first year of a university career, and is controlled on the basis of the difficulty of the academic course. For the latter, the index of employment within the first two years after the diploma is considered.
Among the excellent schools, the scientific and classical high schools in Busto Arsizio stand out; with a score of almost 89, the two sections of the Crespi High School, which specialises in classical studies are second only to the Ugo Foscolo High School in Pavia, which has a score of 92. Despite the tougher competition, the scientific Tosi High School is well placed, with a score of 87.
Here is the classification.
For those wishing to continue with university studies:
Scientific high schools
Tosi, Busto Arsizio,
Ferraris, Varese
Castelli, Saronno,
Curie, Tradate
Cobianchi, Verbania
Grassi, Saronno
Da Vinci, Gallarate
Stein, Gavirate
Sereni, Luino
High schools specialising in classical studies
Crespi, Busto Arsizio
Legnani, Saronno
Stein, Gavirate (which has now closed)
Cairoli (the only purely classical high school), Varese
Pascoli, Gallarate
Sacro Monte, Varese.
High schools specialising in human sciences
Manzoni, Varese
Legnani, Saronno
Sereni, Luino
Curie, Tradate
High schools specialising in modern languages
Legnani, Saronno
Curie, Tradate
Crespi, Busto Arsizio
Manzoni, Varese
Sereni, Luino
Art high schools (only for university courses, and not fine arts academies)
Candiani, Busto Arsizio
Frattini, Varese
ITCs (technical and commercial institutes)
Don Milani, Tradate
Tosi, Busto Arsizio
Montale, Tradate
Stein, Gavirate
Gadda Rosselli, Gallarate
Keynes, Gazzada
Dalla Chiesa, Sesto Calende
Daverio, Varese
Zappa, Saronno
Casula, Varese
ITIS (technical and industrial institutes)
Keynes
Facchinetti
Dalla Chiesa
Don Milani
Zappa
For those wishing to enter the world of work:
Technical and commercial institutes
Don Milani, Tradate
Tosi, Busto Arsizio
Zappa, Saronno
Gadda Rosselli, Gallarate
Montale, Tradate
Daverio, Varese
Stein, Gavirate
Keynes, Gazzada
Casula, Varese
Isis Città di Luino, Luino
Dalla Chiesa, Sesto Calende
Valceresio, Bisuschio
Technical and industrial institutes
Geymonat, Tradate
Facchinetti, Castellanza
Riva, Saronno
Newton, Varese
Dalla Chiesa, Sesto Calende
Ponti, Gallarate
Stein, Gavirate
Keynes, Gazzada
Isis Città di Luino, Luino
Zappa, Saronno
Don Milani, Tradate
Nervi, Varese (surveyor studies at the Daverio)
Professional services high schools
De Filippi, Varese
Falcone, Gallarate
Verri, Busto Arsizio
Parma, Saronno
Stein, Gavirate
Valceresio, Bisuschio
Professional industrial high schools
Facchinetti, Castellanza
Newton, Varese
Bermocchi, Legnano
Parma, Saronno
Ponti, Gallarate
Falcone, Gallarate
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Felice su Due su tre oltre i limiti, il Comune accende i VeloOK per una campagna di sicurezza
Felice su Sequestrano la madre scappata per amore, due fratelli in manette
Castegnatese ora Insu su Sequestrano la madre scappata per amore, due fratelli in manette
Paola del Ponte su "Noi volontari anziani, colpiti nella nostra dignità"
Michela Villani su L'edicola di Corso Moro diventa biglietteria
Gianfredo Ruggiero su "Vivere insieme", al via il progetto di co-housing tra italiani e rifugiati
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.