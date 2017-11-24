Snow tyres and chains, order goes into effect

Yes, it is true, the sun will be in the sky over the next few days, and no one is talking about snow, at least not in Varese Province. However, the cold can already be felt on the roads.

All the same, the order obliging car drivers to carry chains or fit snow tyres has been issued for all provincial roads, state highways, and even municipal roads.

The order is renewed automatically, from year to year.

Varese Town Council reminds us that, from 15 November 2017, it is obligatory to fit snow tyres or carry chains on board. This order applies to the whole of Varese Province and will remain in force until 15 April 2018.

“Below 7°C, summer tyres don’t perform so well. For this reason, fitting special tyres is also a question of safety. Driving without snow tyres when it is compulsory may be punished with a fine; in towns and villages, the minimum fine is €41, in other parts, the minimum is €82,” according to the website.

And from the Province Council, we hear that, from today until mid-April, the rules about driving during the winter are in force, and apply to the whole road network governed by the council, from main roads in the plains, to minor roads that lead up to the mountain passes.

And the National Road Board, ANAS, also sent out a note a few days ago , referring to the same period: 15 November to 15 April.

There are many roads that cross Varese Province, on which traffic is allowed during the winter months, only with snow tyres fitted, or chains on board.

A curious fact: according to ANAS, the period when the winter rules apply is not the same for all roads. For some, there are special, “stricter” regulations, which require the compulsory use of snow tyres or chains from 1 November until 30 April; this is understandable, considering the different altitudes of state roads.