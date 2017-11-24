The BreBeMi “hooks up” to the Milan-Venice motorway
On Monday, Maroni and Sorte will attend the inauguration ceremony for the junction between the new A35 and the A4. The management company still has a loss, but is hoping for an increase in traffic.
The BreBeMi is “hooking up” to the A4; on Monday, 13 November, there is the inauguration of the new junction between the “private” motorway and the existing Milan-Venice motorway.
The President of Lombardy Region, Roberto Maroni, the Councillor for Infrastructure and Mobility, Alessandro Sorte, and the Councillor for Economic Development, Mauro Parolini. will also attend the ceremony.
For the BreBeMi, which today is dealing with a smaller amount of traffic than forecast, this new connection is an important step forward, although the problem of the west exit, which leads into Milan, has still not been resolved (it currently merges with the “Paullese” road).
According to forecasts, this new link road could increase the amount of traffic, by 30%, on the new A35, which, in the first 9 months of 2016, saw 37% less traffic than the average for Italian motorways.
The link road entails the building of the junction-interconnection for entering and leaving the A4 in Travagliato, a toll booth and the doubling of the existing link road that goes from Brescia’s southern bypass to the BreBeMi (which will become a dual carriageway, with two lanes per direction, and will remain toll-free). Also environmentalists and farmers have complained about the work, because it has taken up more “virgin” soil (calculated to be 60 hectares), which is mostly used for agricultural purposes, in one of Po Valley’s most productive areas. Furthermore, new constructions are being built along the motorway, with a real estate boom that Councillor Sorte recently praised, and that others see as a threat (in a Lombardy, which has legally acknowledged the issue of soil consumption).
Although the BreBeMi has been described as “Italy’s first private motorway”, there is, in fact, also a strong presence of public funds supporting the investment; it is frequently mentioned, together with the TEEM and the Pedemontana, as part of Lombardy’s “system” of infrastructure. The commercial agent is CAL, a company that is part owned by the national road board, ANAS, and by Lombardy Region (through the company Infrastrutture Lombarde S.p.A.). The investment bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is involved, the Government provided €300 million, with a dedicated fund. In 2014, Lombardy Region also provided funds of €60 million covering the discount, in view of difficulties in attracting traffic to the new motorway. In 2016, the management company reduced the loss from €68.931 million to €49.111 million, less public funds. In any case, this situation is less worrying than the other, new motorway, the Lombard Pedemontana, where there is still a danger the company goes bankrupt, which Lombardy Region is trying to prevent.
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Felice su Il Verbano in secca e le “dune” alla foce del Tresa
Felice su Vandalizzato il percorso salute verso il forte di Orino
Tonino Toninones Padrin su Camion incastrato, via Gasparotto in tilt
Felice su Il Verbano in secca e le “dune” alla foce del Tresa
carlo196 su Molina in bilico, scade il commissario e l'ex presidente è indagato
Giorgio Martini Ossola su Imposta di soggiorno a Varese: ecco quanto costerà
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.