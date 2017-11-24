Varese News

The first train from Mendrisio arrives in Varese

On this occasion, it was just a trial run, but from 10 December, it will be fully operational. On the new Arcisate-Stabio section, it will be possible to travel by train, to Como and Bellinzona.

The first train arrived on the morning of Thursday 16 November: the TILO train indicating “Varese” was the first to reach Varese from Mendrisio. It is a foretaste, so to speak, of the new cross-border connections.

The first was only a trial run, to test the new line, but from 10 December, the routes from Varese to Lugano, Bellinzona and Como will be fully operational. This article contains the timetables, what time the first trains will leave, and how long the connections with Switzerland and Como will take.

The timetables can now be found on the website of TILO, the Italian-Swiss company that manages the rail section. The TILO website does not contain any information about the trains from Varese to Porto Ceresio, as it only covers the Italian section, and the timetables have not yet been published on the Trenord website.

