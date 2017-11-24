The kiosk becomes a bus information point

The activity of the information point of the bus service “Autolinee Varesine”, located in the ex-kiosk between Corso Moro and Piazza Monte Grappa, started on Friday 17th, despite superstition.

A place that is a symbol of the centre of Varese, left to its own devices for years, but transformed to this new use thanks to a deliberation of the Municipal Council of November 2016. Despite some unpleasant lengthiness of the Roman bureaucracy, the big combined commitment between the company and the Municipality allowed the beginning of renovation work last summer, until the official opening happened on Friday.

“It is an important moment for us : finally we have a very symbolic place for public transportation and available to its users,” affirms Fabrizio Laudi, Director of Autolinee Varesine, who thanks “the Municipality of Varese, in particular the Mayor Davide Galimberti, the council member Andrea Civati and the general vice-secretary Elio Carrasi for the support provided on this occasion”.

“In the central piazza Monte Grappa we have solved a huge problem of abandon and neglect that had been going on for years, which is obviously not a nice look for our city. Today, not only this place has been perfectly re-integrated in our city’s context, but it will also carry out a very useful service for citizens on the subject of mobility and public transportation. The synergy with Autolinee Varesine has been crucial even in this case,” said the mayor of Varese, Davide Galimberti.

So today, whoever goes to the former newsagent’s in corso Moro can both buy tickets for the urban service (the “yellow” buses which carry out the internal lines in the city of Varese), or for the suburban service (the “blue” buses that link Varese to other towns): for the membership cards, on the other hand, the two principal ticket offices in viale Milano and piazzale Kennedy remain available. But the information point is a place where to ask and receive information on every aspect of the public transport managed by Autolinee Varesine, available to frequent users and tourists who can also request the new and precise map of the city’s urban lines, complete with a series of directions on how to reach the key points of the city.

Last, an electronic info panel will be activated and it will focus on the popular bus stop in corso Moro-Feltrinelli (right in front of the newsagent’s), which will be managed by Autolinee Varesine and the Municipality of Varese that will cooperate in order to give any information regarding any variation of the service, particular events or important initiatives of the city.