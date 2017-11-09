The Lake Maggiore becomes a perfume
This is an idea of an entrepreneur from Luino. “This way, you can take home a souvenir from Verbano.” The product will be presented at Villa della Porta Bozzolo, during the “Days of the Camelia”.
The customers are from Germany, Holland and Switzerland, but there are also some from Italy who, on returning home from their holiday in the Verbano area, put a small bottle of “Lake Maggiore” into their cases.
And even some French people, who are meticulous when it comes to wines, cheeses, and perfumes, of course.
That’s right, the largest and most famous lake that Varese Province shares with Piedmont and Switzerland, has, for some time, had its own souvenir to wear and vaporise, a perfume that has been named after the large expanse of water that witnessed its creation.
The inventor of this product is Leonardo Luz, whose family has run the Camin Hotel, in Luino. His sister runs the other Camin Hotel, which overlooks the lake in Colmegna.
The perfume was mentioned a few days ago, during the press conference to present the two days dedicated to the camellia, 4 and 5 November, at Villa Bozzolo, in Casalzuigno.
Luz, the master of the house (the press conference took place in a room in the Camin Hotel) explained the creation of this product and its particular features, which stemmed from a desire to satisfy the many guests who look for something special to take home, and that recalled the pleasure of a holiday in Luino and its surroundings. No sooner said than done.
There are a number of perfume lines, as the inventor explained, intended for both female and male clienteles, with various fragrances, produced with a meticulous selection of raw materials and the use of almost twice as many essences as the fragrances that are usually found in a perfumery.
Come and discover the new perfume by participating in the “Days of the camellias”, an event that will take place in Casalzuigno, on 4 and 5 November, organised by the Italian Environmental Fund, FAI, at Villa della Porta Bozzolo.
THE TWO DAYS DEDICATED TO CAMELLIAS
Programme of meetings and conferences:
Saturday, November 4
3 p.m. – “Le collezioni botaniche di camelie” (the botanical camellia collections): a conference, with presentations by collectors from Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Liguria and Switzerland.
Sunday, November 5
11:30 a.m. –“Nantes International Camellia Congress 2018”
During the day, the Villa will also host the Annual Meeting of the Italian Camellia Society
Guided tours
Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 November
Guided tours of the villa and of the garden
Workshop for children
Sunday, November 5
3 p.m.: From seed to cup: the story of a flower that becomes a drink
Children will learn about the characteristics of Camellia Sinensis, the tea plant. They will learn about seeds, petals, leaves and fragrances, and will gather information in a precious notebook. Once their research is complete, they will be able to invite mummy and daddy to sit with them for an elegant tasting.
TIMES
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
TICKETS
FAI members: €4.00
Full price: €10.00
Reduced (children 4-14 years): €4.00
Families (2 adults + 2 children): €25.00
CONTACT
FAI – Villa Della Porta Bozzolo
Casalzuigno, Varese
Tel: 0332-624136
Email: faibozzolo@fondoambiente.it
