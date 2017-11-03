The “suicide” of the space probe Cassini on Saturn, the GAT tells us what happened

modello sonda cassini gat tradate

The mission of the space probe Cassini, the biggest and most complex mission of space exploration of all times, has ended with a suicidal dive into the clouds of Saturn, last 15 September at 13:55 (local time). This is going to be the thrilling topic of the evening organized by the GAT (Astronomical Group of Tradate) for Monday 6 November 2017. The event will start at 21:00 in Villa Truffini, during which the expert Cesare Guaita will talk about the topic: “Space probe Cassini: report of an announced suicide”.

The Cassini mission, which entered orbit around Saturn 1 July 2004, traveled, in 13 years, approximately 270 orbits, divided in three subsequent periods: the primary mission, equinox mission, solstice mission. The primary mission, which lasted 4 years (1 July 2004- 1 July 2008 with 74 orbits), was characterized by the perfect release of the capsule Huygens in the clouds of Titan (14 January 2005) and the 44 Titan flybys and 7 Enceladus flybys. On Titan were discovered (visually by Huygens and through the radar of the Orbiter) rivers of methane scattered a bit everywhere and, on the poles, huge lakes of methane and liquid ethane. On Enceladus were discovered steam geysers coming from the fractures in the south pole, representing the primary water supply of the mysterious ring E, in which Enceladus is completely submerged.

In essence, on Titan and Enceladus, suitable environments have been discovered for the birth of some forms of life. To prevent the probe from falling accidentally because of the exhaustion of the on-board fuel, it was decided that the best thing to do was to “make her commit suicide” definitively in the clouds of Saturn.

From the beginning of July 2008 to the end of September 2010, the mission was prolonged for other two years (60 orbits, 26 Titan flybys and 7 Enceladus flybys) under the name of “equinoctial extension”, in order to gather a certain number of consequent phenomena to the equinox of Saturn on 12 August 2009, when the Sun was exactly placed on the rings’ level. The observation of the rings in correspondence of the equinox, thanks to the long shadows projected by the shining Sun, has produced striking discoveries.

It has been noted that the edges of certain gaps (Encke, Keeler) rippled and rose even for thousands of meters during the passage of the small satellites that circulate inside. And besides, some emergent mini-satellites (300-500 meters) have been discovered (thanks to their shadows) from the principal plan of the rings and other probable micro-satellites (100-200 meters) identifiable thanks to a bizarre multitude of helicoidal perturbations (‘propellers’). The last part of the Cassini mission was also the most prolonged in time; it consisted in completing 155 orbits, including 54 Titan flybys and 11 Enceladus flybys. Named “solstice extension” it started at the end of September 2010 and ended on 15 September 2017 with the suggestive driven descent of the whole Orbiter in Saturn’s clouds.

This happened thanks to a series of short orbits that were very close to the external sections of the rings (20 ring grazing), and finally passing through the thin “empty” layer of space between the rings and the planet (22 ring crossing, named Grand Finale.) The last ring crossing (that is the 22nd) was completed on 9 September 2017. On 11 September 2017 the Cassini probe arrived for the last time at 119,049 km from Titan and received the decisive deviation to dive into Saturn’s clouds at 120,000 km/h.

Never before a human object had arrived so close to the ringed planet and its rings; that is why during the last 2 minutes before the destruction of the probe due to the heat friction, data of inestimable scientific importance was sent to Earth. All this and a lot more will be discussed over at the picturesque evening arranged by GAT and open (free of charge, as always) to everyone on Monday, 6 November at Villa Truffini.