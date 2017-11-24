Varese to get a lot of new trees on Tree Day

It began with a tree that was planted in Villa Mylius; it has continued with the news of a project to plant 31 trees in the municipal area, “at zero cost”, and will end with a conference in the Estense Hall, to celebrate gardeners, on National Tree Day, in Varese.

TWO CLASSES FROM THE “MORANDI” SCHOOL PLANT AN OAK IN VILLA MYLIUS

The first engagement was at 10.15 a.m., in Villa Mylius: right in the middle of the park, children from classes 3A and 3B of the “Felicita Morandi” Primary School, planted an oak, together with Councillor for the Environment, Dino de Simone, and Assistant Mayor, Daniele Zanzi. The celebration ended with a game of Ring a Ring o’ Roses and hugging the age-old trees in the park.

31 NEW TREES THANKS TO SAMSONITE AND MAREVIVO

The agreement between Varese town council, the environmentalist association, Marevivo, and Samsonite Italia, was also presented during the morning; thanks to the collaboration of these three groups, 31 young trees will be given a home in Villa Toeplitz and Villa Augusta. “We’ve already asked to replace the old trees in the parks,” Cardani, the environment director, explained. “Redwoods, plane trees and others. It’s a question of landscape, but also of ecology, because these parks, which we now manage, have always been delightful villas: when they were open to the public, they were damaged in a way they had never been before. In addition, the trees from the early 20th century are suffering programmed cell death, so they need replacing.”

Every tree, including planting, costs about €300. “Then, we’re going to check they’re growing well, and follow their growth,” added Ludovico Taddia, the manager of the association Marevivo, in Varese.

“At times of limited public resources, we have to open the doors to any collaboration, and one with a company that is local, seems perfect,” Dino de Simone explained.

“Last year, Varese town council suggested an official National Tree Day to the people of Varese,” Assistant Mayor Zanzi added. “It’s absurd that what has been called the garden city doesn’t celebrate the day dedicated to trees, with enough attention. Varese is full of trees. The Varese project, ‘the city in a garden’, which had its climax in Nature Urbane, seeks to make Varese the national environment capital.”

“Three very different organisations, a public authority, a company and an environmentalist association, have worked quickly to achieve this aim. The Italian headquarters of our American multinational corporation, which has always been connected to the environment, is in Saltrio, and is ready for similar initiatives; already this summer, for example, we cleaned the cycle path from Schiranna to Calcinate del Pesce, and inside the Zanzi Park,” the head of Samsonite Italia explained.

THANKS TO GARDENERS ON TREE DAY

At the end of International Tree Day, Varese town council also organised a meeting for the “friends of trees” par excellence, the gardeners. The event, at 9 p.m. in the Estense Hall, is “Friends of Trees – The profession of the gardener, which made Varese a garden city“, a real celebration for and with those who have done this job, which makes the town more beautiful. After the introduction by the Councillor for the Environment, Dino de Simone, and the Assistant Mayor, Daniele Zanzi, there will be presentations by historic figures in Varese gardening, and intervals with themed readings by Luisa Oprandi.