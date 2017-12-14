ARTIGIANO IN FIERA: RECORD ATTENDANCE

The twenty-second year of the craft fair “Artigiano in Fiera” has ended with a record attendance. “On the last day, we’ve already amply exceeded the public’s attendance of last year. In 2016, there were 1,670,000 visitors,” said Antonio Intiglietta, the Chairman of Gestione Fiere S.p.A. “The increase, which we noticed in the very first days of the event, saw its peak this weekend, when the attendance of visitors, although orderly, was distributed among all 10 pavilions.”

The international participation has been enthusiastic. “Iran, the 2017 Country of Honour, was grateful for the acknowledgement; likewise, other foreign countries expressed their appreciation of the event. Many official delegations confirmed their interest in further development of the exhibition area next year,” the chairman continued. “All of the craftspeople, at the over 3200 stands, worked for the merit acknowledged by the visitors, who have always been attentive to, and able to appreciate the quality, excellence and authenticity of the products. Those who were suitably prepared, in terms of offer, were rewarded more than others.”

At the end, the chairman invited everyone to say a big thank you to the forces of law and order, “who worked hard to ensure the safety of the public inside the pavilions, control of the quality of the products, and correctness of the contractual relations with the collaborators of the craftspeople employed at the stands; over 16,000 people worked at ‘Artigiano in Fiera’.”