Craft fair, on Saturday, inauguration for the 22nd year

Saturday 2 December sees the start of the 22nd Craft Fair, with over 3200 display stands, a total of 150,000 products, and over 100 countries represented, in an area of 320,000 m2. There will also be 43 restaurants and 16 refreshment areas.

These are the figures for an event that has grown further in its representation of the world’s traditions and cultures, and in the amount of exhibition space (10 halls this year).

The inauguration ceremony, in the presence of the Chairman of Fiere S.p.A., Antonio Intiglietta, and of the authorities, will take place at 12 o’clock in the new Artimondo Restaurant (in Hall No. 4).

The theme this year is “Craftspeople, creators of beauty and goodness. Originals by definition”, which will be the litmus paper for the attendances, but also the shows and culinary experiences offered by Italy and by the world, which will alternate at Fieramilano (Rho-Pero) until 10 December.

The claim is the key for interpreting what is new in 2017: the decision to give Iran and its ancient craft tradition the role of country of honour; the China Pavilion dedicated to the equally ancient Chinese culture; the significant presence of craftspeople in the “Soumbédioune craft village” in Dakar, in Senegal; the participation of Afghanistan, which wants to promote in its micro craft business in the great global craft village.

The whole of Italy, from north to south, will be faithfully represented. Visitors will be able to admire the mastery of craftspeople working before them, and watch shows of traditional dances and songs that will liven up the event every day. This is an unrepeatable opportunity to get in contact with the history of the world’s populations.

In addition to increasingly good quality catering that is representative of the world’s culinary traditions (43 restaurants, 16 refreshments areas), in Pavilion 4, a new proposal will be on offer. Artimondo Restaurant, a space dedicated to the best Italian recipes, promoted with the collaboration of the Federation of Italian Chefs, and with the National Team of Chefs, who succeeded, last October, in the “Global Chefs Challenge” (the world cooking competition organized by Worldchefs), in Prague. With this success, the team qualified for the world finals of the event, which will take place in 2018, in Kuala Lumpur, in Malaysia.

There is a lot that is new also regarding the exhibition halls. In the Fashion & Design area (Hall 4), for nine days, the initiative and enthusiasm of young people will be the focus. The fashion students at the High School in Inveruno will again be the protagonists of the fashion show. “Inhabiting the house” (Hall 4) will accommodate a new project: Artimondo Home collection, a collection dedicated to the innovative home, hi-tech which combines comfort, functionality and aesthetics. Still in Hall 4, the “Bridal Show Milano” will be making its debut, bringing together in one place the best representatives of the wedding sector and presenting previews, and the latest ideas and trends in the market for brides and grooms. Last, but not least, in Hall 6, there will be the “Creativity Show”, with over one hundred courses scheduled.

Magica Compania will collect the little visitors and their families at the entrance to Halls 5/7. Also this year, the baby parking service will enable mums to enjoy the experience of the Craft Fair in tranquillity, by being able to put their children safely in the hands of instructors. New mums will have access to the free nursery service. The show area will guarantee energy and fun: numerous performances of dance, singing and animated stories. This year, emphasis is being put on the “Green economy”: green cooking workshops, eco-sustainable games, workshops on recycling and so much more.

Visitors will be able to wrap their presents with “Craft Fair”-branded wrapping paper, with the aid of volunteers from the Papal Foreign Missions Institute (PIME), who will be there for the first time. At the fair, you will also be able to request the delivery of products to your homes, simply, thanks to a paid delivery service (AF Express), which delivers all over Italy. The Craft Fair, which, last year, saw 1,670,000 visitors, can be reached from all over Italy. As well as the Trenord services, the infrastructure system in North Italy and the Milan Underground, Italo will make an extra stop, like last year, at the station of Milano Rho – Fiera.