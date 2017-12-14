Giulia Saggin, queen of the “Boa Vista Ultra Trail”

She was the first of the woman, but, above all, was absolute second. Great performance by Giulia Saggin, from Varese, the specialist ultra-long-distance runner, who won the women’s “Boa Vista Ultra Trail” race, which took place on Boa Vista island, in the Cape Verde archipelago.

Saggin, a member of the Friesian Team in Caronno Pertusella, covered the 150 kilometres of the course with an excellent time of 23h 20’18”, and, above all, crossed the finishing line behind only one other competitor, Nataniel De Jesus Semedo Moreira, from Cape Verde.

This is an exceptional result for the athlete, who was born in 1992, who, already this year, achieved a great result, with third place among the women (absolute 16th place) in the Orobie Ultra Trail, which took place at the end of July, between Clusone and Bergamo, over a distance of 140 kilometres. “Saggin has done athletics for years, but, in fact, she started as a sprinter,” the Friesian Team explained (Giulia is still in Cape Verde). “She then ‘converted’ to long distances.” Having just graduated in veterinary science, the 25-year-old enrolled in the Boa Vista Ultra Trail, with high hopes of achieving a good result on a competition course that suits her characteristics. However, although among the women, her performance was predictable, her absolute second place is a sensational result.