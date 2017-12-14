Italian Automobile Club paperwork at home

On Wednesday 8 November 2017, the town council of Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca approved an agreement with the Italian Automobile Club in Varese, that will greatly modify the relationship with the world of paperwork for motor vehicles.

Maccagno is the first town in Varese Province to stipulate an agreement of this type, becoming a pioneer for a new way of interpreting the relationship between the people and the authorities.

The service is intended for certain types of user, such as the disabled and people affected by diseases that make it difficult or impossible for them to leave their homes, people in nursing homes, hospitals and rest homes, prisoners in penal institutions, and people in rehabilitation facilities.

The project makes it possible for people in serious difficulty to carry out the main tasks required by the Public Register of Motor Vehicles (transfer of ownership with authentication of signing of the sales declaration, acceptance of inheritance, loss of possession, cancellation as a result of exportation, cancellation of administrative seizure, etc.), without having to leave the house.

As established with the Executive Director, Carmelo Luciano Filiti, a person need only certify that he is one of the conditions allowed for to activate the service. Simply contact the Territorial Unit of the Italian Automobile Club (A.C.I.) in Varese (Tel. 0332 342521 / 342522 / 342527, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and state the date and time, as well as your car’s registration number and the type of paperwork, to activate the service.

It is possible to communicate with the offices also via the Internet, by sending a request to the Appointment Booking Service, which can be accessed from the website www.up.aci.it/varese, or to the e-mail address unita.territoriale.aci.varese@aci.it .§

The A.C.I. staff in Varese will contact the user to agree upon the times and methods of the service, which will then be carried out by officials with special identification badges. The cost is only administrative, to be paid when you come to the counter.

The protocol will last for two years, until 31/12/2020, with the possibility of renewal, unless one side decides to withdraw. “I’m very grateful to doctor Filiti, the Executive Director of the Territorial Office in Varese, for this agreement,” said Fabio Passera, the Mayor of Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca.

“At a time when people fear that the public administration is an enemy that always tries to burden them, this agreement goes entirely in the opposite direction. At a time of most difficulty, the user needs to feel close to the Government Administrations, which, it should be remembered, are always at the service of the people. Thank goodness, people always make the difference, and this is true also this time. We think this type of agreement demonstrates our attention to a particularly needy territory that, in the process of council mergers, has tried to respond to the needs of the community.”