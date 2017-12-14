More women than men die in the province. Peak births

Data is still provisional but has already been validated by ISTAT (Italian National Statistics Institute): the first seven months of this year have marked a natural balance even more negative than what happened in 2015, a year in which the difference between births and deaths in the province of Varese reached unprecedented negative numbers.

If that year, in fact, the natural balance between January and July stopped at -1372, in the same period of 2017 the sum recorded in the municipalities of Varese is -1656 with a peak in January of -518.

We are talking about the difference between the number of registered births and the number of deaths in all the municipalities of Varese. Two indicators with completely opposite trends: births decreasing on the one hand and deaths increasing on the other. Combined together that means depopulation in the net of internal migration.

In this graph, it is possible to observe the trends of the two parameters during the last 6 years.

However, differentiating by gender, we note that the problem is much more pronounced in the female gender where there is an evident higher mortality rate than the male gender.

Here is the total natural balance or by gender:

The result is that in the first 7 months of the year, so 31st July, in the province of Varese 384 people less people than on 1st January and this considering the fact that the migration balance is still positive of 1272 new citizens that have moved here.