The “Agnello” Delicatessen closes its doors: it is time for Gianna and Giuseppe to retire
Today is the last day of opening for one of the historic shops in Via Roma.
Thirty seven years of work and, from tomorrow, well-deserved retirement.
Today, for the last time, Gianna and Giuseppe Agnello opened their shop in Viggiù, situated in the very heart of the village, in Via Roma, a stone’s throw from Piazza Albinola.
The Gastronomia Agnello Giuseppe will certainly be missed, by many inhabitants of Viggiù, out doing their shopping in the village, by the loyal customers, and by the routine of the village itself.
We have been asked, by daughter-in-law, Claudia, Simone, Gianluca and Federico, to express their greetings and gratitude to Giuseppe and Gianna, who have earned their retirement. Best wishes for this new period of their lives.
