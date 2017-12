Tourist tax in Varese: this is how much it will be

On the evening of 23 November 2017, Varese town council approved the resolution that establishes the rates for the tourist tax, which had been approved by the council on 14 November.

The rates approved during the session depend on the category of hotel the tourist is staying at: for hotels with 4 or more stars, the tax will be €2.50 per day, per person; for 3-star hotels, it will be €1.50, and for 2-star hotels and all other accommodation facilities, it will be €1.