Twenty-five thousand Christmas lights cover Bruno’s house

This passion has lasted for years, and during the latest Christmas celebrations, has been giving its best. We are talking about the house of Bruno Melchiori, which is surrounded and lit up by 25,000 coloured lights.

And so, we discover that Leggiuno is not the only “homeland” of Christmas decorations ; Ispra, too, has its “Christmas house”, which, every year, is patiently decorated by Bruno, with the help of his grandchildren and other relatives.

The house stands near the oratory, and, like every year, was lit up on 8 December, and will remain so until Epiphany. This year, the decorations had new details added to them; there is the traditional nativity scene, the projection of Father Christmas, the frozen lake with the polar bears, the music and the scent of cinnamon.

Setting all of this up takes Bruno more than a month, but the effort is rewarded by the happiness of his grandchildren and of the many people who, every year, stop to look at and photograph the house.