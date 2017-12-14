Twenty-five thousand Christmas lights cover Bruno’s house
It stands near the Oratory, and, like every year, it was lit up on 8 December, and will remain so until Epiphany.
This passion has lasted for years, and during the latest Christmas celebrations, has been giving its best. We are talking about the house of Bruno Melchiori, which is surrounded and lit up by 25,000 coloured lights.
And so, we discover that Leggiuno is not the only “homeland” of Christmas decorations; Ispra, too, has its “Christmas house”, which, every year, is patiently decorated by Bruno, with the help of his grandchildren and other relatives.
The house stands near the oratory, and, like every year, was lit up on 8 December, and will remain so until Epiphany. This year, the decorations had new details added to them; there is the traditional nativity scene, the projection of Father Christmas, the frozen lake with the polar bears, the music and the scent of cinnamon.
Setting all of this up takes Bruno more than a month, but the effort is rewarded by the happiness of his grandchildren and of the many people who, every year, stop to look at and photograph the house.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
matteo C su Ghiaccio sui marciapiedi, cadute in serie
Giorgio Martini Ossola su Scolaresca investita sulle strisce, lievi ferite per due bimbi e una maestra
Bustocco-71 su Ecco quanto costerà prendere il treno Varese-Lugano
Tommaso Salerno su Ecco quanto costerà prendere il treno Varese-Lugano
Felice su Ghiaccio sui marciapiedi, cadute in serie
Alessandra Toni su Bassa adesione allo sciopero da parte dei medici ospedalieri
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.