Varese inhabitants who emigrate, here’s how many they are and where they live

The Varese inhabitants who moved abroad and who in turn register to the Aire ( Civil registry of Italians residents abroad) at the end of 2016 are more than 53 thousand.

DID YOU MOVE ABROAD? TELL US YOUR STORY

Data elaborated by the Study and Statistics Office of the Chamber of Commerce and available on the portal www.osserva-varese.it – which places Varese in the 31st place among the Italian provinces with the largest number of residents abroad. But if the same data is conveniently interpreted on the base of the population, our province is set to the 69th place out of 110, with an effect equal to the 6% of total residents.

SICILY REGION OF MIGRANTS

On top of the classification the Sicilian territories, where this percentage reaches even 45% (Enna) and 35% (Agrigento) of share but also Lombardy saw a growth, with Sondrio to 12.8% (23rd place in Italy) followed by Como with 7.7% and Varese indeed with the already mentioned 6%.

THE DESTINATION FAVOURED BY VARESE INHABITANTS IS THE NEARBY SWITZERLAND

The residents abroad coming from our province have grown by 64% in the last twelve years, going from 32,360 in 2005 to 50,043 in 2016. In the last twelve months alone according tothe analysis, there has been an increase of 5.4%, equal to 2700 units in absolute value. With this data, also affects the proximity to the border, naturally: in fact Switzerland is at the first place for the number of Varese inhabitants who moved abroad with a total of 17,730 people (33% of Varese inhabitants registered to Aire). Among the destinations, Argentina and Uruguay (8244 and 3321); the United Kingdom (3905), France (2987), Germany (2598) and Spain (2498) are among the first European destinations and USA (2038).

THE FLOW TOWARDS THE UK HAS INCREASED MORE

The largest increase has been registered for the United Kingdom, +62.3% in the last four years. It continues then the interest towards Australia +31.4% and Germany +30%, at the same time. Although on substantially lower numbers, it’s trust worthy to point out the increase of the United Arab Emirates: +131% from 2012.

WHO IS MOVING

A look, lastly, to the characteristics of Varese inhabitants abroad tell us that men are predominantly the ones who move (52.3%), adults in age of job (43% between 35-64 years old) and who come from the most densely populated, for the most part, communities of the province (Varese 5719, Busto Arsizio 2815, Gallarate 2345) but also from the ones near the border (Luino 2001 and Lavena Ponte Tresa 1564).