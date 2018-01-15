Welcome! Two hundred children greet the train

There were needed children to actually celebrate. So, this morning, more than 200 children of the fourth and fifth year at primary school in Induno Olona started off the real opening ceremony of the new railway station, with their genuine enthusiasm, the small flags to wave and the coloured banners made at school. There were also the municipal administrators, about a hundred citizens, the volunteers of the Civil Protection, the Alpin troops, the Proloco, the representatives of the Carabinieri on leave and of the National Union of soldiers and survivors, the teaching staff, the headmaster and the non-teaching staff and the employees of the municipal Technical Department.

Under the careful supervision of the teaching staff and volunteers, the children literally invaded the platform, in order to wait for the train to arrive and to greet it. An enthusiasm that involved also the engine drivers who participated in this colourful celebration, returning the greeting by whistling the trains for a long time.

Poems, “L’Inno al Monarco” that everybody sang and a big snack for everyone marked a joyful morning that reached its peak when the sky cleared up and this allowed to end the ceremony under the auspice of a nearly spring-like sun.

“The train is almost unknown for us,” said little Vittoria, who was born when the first stone of the new railway was about to be put down, “but now we can use it to travel and it already makes us travel also with imagination.”

“We have a great opportunity and we have to make the best of it,” the mayor Marco Cavallin said to the children. “I assign you, that have a great sensitivity, the task of encouraging also grownups, your parents, your teachers, to take the train and to get around without polluting.”

Cavallin wanted once more to thank all the citizens of Induno Olona, who during these years, when living with the yards of Arcisate Stabio has been really hard, have shown great patience and sense of responsibility: “A thought for Mariangela Bianchi and a warm thank you to all that worked for this undertaking, to the city managers and to the employees who followed this complicated match.”

However, the arrival of the train does not put the end to yards and works: “Today is a holiday, but there are a lot of things to do,” Cavallin concluded. “A lot of work is waiting for us, but today we finally have the opportunity to look ahead and to build something important and positive for our community.”

Tonight at 9:00, in Sala Bergamaschi, all citizens are invited to participate in an information meeting about the train service, the future works and projects linked to the new railway.

A meeting during which there will be room for questions, doubts and curiosities.