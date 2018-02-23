Medicine Collection Day: 12,270 medicines donated in Varese Province

On Medicine Collection Day, Saturday, 10 February, more than 376,000 medicine packages were collected (there were 375,240 in 2017).

In Varese Province, 12,270 medicines were collected in the 113 pharmacies that had joined the scheme (11 more than last year), and will be donated to 66 charities that have registered with the Medicine Bank.

The donated medicines will help more than 535,000 people throughout Italy, who are assisted by 1761 charities that have registered with the non-profit, Medicine Bank Foundation (Fondazione Banco Farmaceutico) (39 more charities than the 1722 in 2017).

Four thousand, one hundred and seventy six pharmacies have joined the scheme (+8.4% with respect to the 3851 in 2017; +13.4% with respect to the 3681 in 2016).

On MCD, pharmacists donated more than €610,000.

More than 18,000 volunteers took part in the scheme, 4000 more than last year.

The charities that have registered with the non-profit, Medicine Bank Foundation have said they need 991,187 medicines. The medicines collected during MCD 2018 will satisfy 38% of this demand. The response this year was 1.8% greater than last year.

Since 1 January, in addition to the medicines collected on MCD, 13,207 medicine packages have been collected through the Valid Medicines Recovery initiative, and 47,763 packages through the system of company donations. So, overall, in a little more than a month, more than 436,000 medicines have been collected.

MCD took place under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic, in collaboration with AIFA, CDO Opere Sociali, Federfarma, FOFI, Federchimica Assosalute and BFResearch. The initiative was carried out with the support of Intesa Sanpaolo, TEVA, DOC, EG EuroGenerici, Assogenerici, Responsabilità Sociale RAI, Pubblicità Progresso, Avvenire and Mediafriends.

The charities and the poor need medicines throughout the year. To satisfy their needs, it is also essential that people donate in the following months. This can be done through the following activities of the Medicine Bank:

Direct support to the Medicine Bank, to guarantee medicine distribution to charities throughout Italy and manage the logistics, which need economic resources. Donations can be made through Paypal (http://www.bancofarmaceutico.org/default.asp?id=448), with a bank transfer to the IBAN IT 23 J 03110 02400 001570013419, or by allocating your 5 per thousand, in your tax declaration form, to the taxpayer’s code 97503510154.

DoLine – This is an app produced in collaboration with the TIM Foundation. It allows donors to respond immediately to the demands of the needy, by donating medicines via Tablet or Smartphone. The app can be downloaded from the website doline.it , or from iTunes , Google Play or Windows Store .

Valid Medicine Recovery – Inside the pharmacies that have joined the scheme, there are special containers, that are easily recognisable, where, with the help of the pharmacist, medicines that are no longer needed can be donated. Since 2013, more than 380,000 medicines have been collected, with a commercial value of more than €5 million.

(info on http://www.bancofarmaceutico.org/default.asp?id=377).

Company donations – The Medicine Bank collects medicines throughout the year, through collaboration with more than 30 pharmaceutical companies. In 2017, 932,619 medicine packages were collected, with a value of €8,299,440.21.