Three hundred and fifty parking spaces for State Railway commuters; work to start in March

The plan to build a new, large, public car park near the RFI station is becoming increasingly concrete. Yesterday, the town council approved the agreement with RFI that loans the council, free of charge, part of the former freight yard, which is on the south side of the station, in Piazza Volontari della Libertà.

In this approximately 8700 m2 area, 350 parking spaces will be created, which will be made available to people, free of charge.

The duration of the agreement has been set at nine years, the cost of cleaning up and maintaining the area will be paid by the council, as will the fencing, lighting system and road signs. The work will start next month, and the car park will be available shortly.

Planners are also looking into road improvements between the Piazza and Viale Venezia, to make the flow of vehicles near the entrance to the car park better.

The new car park will satisfy the demand for parking spaces for the numerous commuters who use the railway service, and will add to the existing parking area in Via Rovereto, which will soon undergo redevelopment work.

RFI are also interested in this work, as they said during the recent station renovation work, because it will encourage greater usability of the areas and redevelop the station, as part of the agreements signed with Lombardy Region.

To demonstrate the interest in improving the quality of life of the numerous commuters, we should also report a number of changes for those who use the Ferrovie Nord station. AGESP recently introduced some avant-garde solutions that help users of the Monti and Ferrucci car parks, particularly the numerous season-ticket holders. It is now possible to renew the season-ticket from 10 days before, to 5 days after the expiry, at the automatic ticket machines, without having to go to machine in the Facchinetti car park, and it will be possible to pay by credit or cashpoint card.

In the meantime, a review of the parking spaces along the roads adjacent to the Ferrovie Nord station has been planned, to increase the number of parking disc spaces available for short stays, for customers of the local shops and residents, and to reduce the number of long-stay spaces.