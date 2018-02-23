Which Indian character can crash the iPhone?

There is an Indian character, in the Telugu language, that may crash your iPhone. If this character is received or pasted into a text field, it may cause applications or even the entire operating system to crash.

The character crashes operating systems if displayed on any messaging app, from iMessage to WhatsApp and Messenger, but also on the browser Safari, and in mailboxes. When a message containing this character is received, the app crashes and suddenly shuts down, and in some cases, reboots the device.

The bug seems to affect only the 11.3 version of the operating system and, in many cases, to bypass it, the device has to be completely rebooted. In the last few days, Apple confirmed that this problem existed, and are apparently already working to resolve the bug.