After the fire, Michela is now ready to start all over again
In September, her gym was destroyed in an arson attack. After six months, the facility is reopening. “I’m starting all over again, thanks to my students’ love.”
“I’m doing this for all of the people who care about it, our students who have always been there for us and want us to reopen. If I hadn’t had all this support, I wouldn’t have done it.” The last few months have been tough for Michela Carbone, the dance instructor and owner of the gym ‘Formazione in Movimento’, which was destroyed by flames in September 2017.
“The work on the facilities has been completed, and the rooms have been restored,” Carbone explained from the building in Via Monte San Martino-Via De Rizzoli. “On Monday, we’re going to start fitting out the space, and we’ll be back in action on 5 March.” The start will be with the first courses, followed, “at the end of March”, by the real inauguration. “We’re going to call it ‘Déjà vu’. There’ll be performers, music and more.”
Over the last few months, Carbone has had to deal with difficulties as a result of the seizure, with the insurance claim times, and with purchasing equipment to replace the brand new equipment that was destroyed by the fire. Over these months, Carbone has lost part of the gym’s clientele, but has carried on the activity thanks to the affection of so many who have continued the courses in areas rented in the Acqua Benessere Swimming Pool, inside the “Melo” complex.
“First, the gym was seized for two months. Unfortunately, the investigation didn’t lead to anything,” she said bitterly. “The public prosecutor ended the investigation without determining who was responsible. It’s been a great disappointment for me, the failure to determine what actually happened, in something that I’ll never be able to cancel.”
Then, a month of cleaning up, by the Galarate-based company Edam, with the rebuilding of the whole of the inside of the gym, which also included a café, then the restoration of the rooms. “It was lovely before; now it’ll be even lovelier,” a confident Carbone concluded.
