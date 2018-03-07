Davide Astori, the Fiorentina captain, has died unexpectedly
The captain of football team, Fiorentina, 31, was found dead in his hotel room in Udine, where he was with his team. The Series A and B championships have decided to suspend all of Sunday’s matches.
Davide Astori, 31, the captain of Fiorentina, was found dead in his hotel room in Udine, where he was with his team, for a match today, against Udinese.
The defender probably died in his sleep, maybe of cardiac arrest.
The Series A and B championships have decided to suspend all of today’s matches.
Astori, a native of Bergamo, played in the national team and, before becoming the captain of Fiorentina, had also played for Milan.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Viacolvento su Un murales per Leggiuno, firmato Andrea Ravo Mattoni
Bustocco-71 su La Regione al centrodestra, Fontana è presidente
gcolombo su La Regione al centrodestra, Fontana è presidente
Felice su La Regione al centrodestra, Fontana è presidente
michele_drive su Auto ribaltata nella notte, muore ventisettenne
matthewborg su In coda al semaforo nella "metropoli" di Bernate
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.