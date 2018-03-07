Davide Astori, the Fiorentina captain, has died unexpectedly

Davide Astori, 31, the captain of Fiorentina, was found dead in his hotel room in Udine, where he was with his team, for a match today, against Udinese.

The defender probably died in his sleep, maybe of cardiac arrest.

The Series A and B championships have decided to suspend all of today’s matches.

Astori, a native of Bergamo, played in the national team and, before becoming the captain of Fiorentina, had also played for Milan.