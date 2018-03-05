Eco-pellets, ACCAM responds to the Five Star Movement: “One hundred and seventeen tonnes of waste disposed of in July 2017”

In July 2017, the ACCAM plant in Busto Arsizio disposed of 117 tonnes of waste from Campania Region. The chairwoman of ACCAM, Laura Bordonaro (see photo), has confirmed what was reported by FanPage in its investigation into the disposal of the so-called eco-pellets of the waste emergency, stored in Giugliano, and says that they constitute the solid urban waste, certified by the appropriate authorities, disposed of in one month”. The case has been picked up also by the Five Star Movement councillors elected in the municipalities that are partners of ACCAM, who have asked for a series of clarifications.

“We are most certainly in order. In July 2017, the ACCAM incinerator disposed of 117 tonnes of non-hazardous waste that had come from Campania, throughout the month. We dispose of 10,000 tonnes every month, which illustrates the ratio between how much arrived from Campania, and how much is disposed of in the Borsano plant.”

The chairwoman also explained why this was done. “This was something necessary for a plant that has been included, by the government, among the sites of national strategic interest,” she explained. “We couldn’t avoid it, but we can reassure the people, by stating with certainty that, for 2018, there are no requests for disposal from Campania.”