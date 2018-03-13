Explosion in a factory, a mother and her son have been injured

Two injured people, a mother and her son have heavy burns. This is the situation of the explosion that occurred in a factory in Ternate which handles metals, in the early afternoon.

The alarm in the factory of Via Donizetti started on the 7th of March in the early afternoon, when the emergency services received calls saying that there were some people hurt by the fire after an explosion. A 62-year-old woman and her 44-year-old son have been injured. According to first information they have been hit in the face by the fire and have burns on the 60% of their body.

The man is in a more serious conditions and he has been moved to the severe burns unit of Niguardia hospital in Milan by helicopter. The woman, instead, is in a hospital in Varese. Some witnesses claim to have seen two people run out from the factory with burning clothes.

As soon as the alarm arrived, the station of Areu sent four ambulances, a car for medical treatment and a helicopter and from Varese were sent three firefighters vehicles. A fire engine, a ladder truck and a tanker put out the fire and collaborated with the non-medical staff to help injured people. A.S.T. technicians arrived for verification.