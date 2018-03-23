Free Interrail Passes for 18-year-olds, the European Commission approves

The European Commission has made a decision to fund implementation of a proposal by the European Parliament to give free Interrail passes to 18-year-olds.

This news is of the type that will make young Europeans dream, because Interrail has always been a unique experience in Europe.

What is Interrail

The Interrail pass is an open ticket that is valid for a specific period of time, that allows the holder to travel on almost all European trains. It gives access to 37 train companies and ferries in 30 countries, and it is possible to get on most trains simply by showing it to the staff.

With a budget of €12 million in 2018, the European Commission estimates that this proposal will give 20-30,000 young people the opportunity to have a travel experience that will contribute to developing a European identity, to strengthening common European values and to promoting the discovery of sites and cultures throughout the continent.

The European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, said, “It’s important to give all of our young people the opportunity to expand their horizons through the discover of other countries. Education is not only what we learn at school, but also what we find out about the cultures and traditions of our fellow Europeans.”

The proposal seeks to provide young people, of all social contests, irrespective of their qualifications, including those with limited mobility, with the opportunity to travel abroad. A promotional campaign will be organised to inform young Europeans that are about turn 18, of this new opportunity, which might include a contest to select who will be the first to leave, probably this summer. The trips will mostly be on trains, but, if necessary, alternative means are also allowed for, when considering such factors as weather, distance and environmental impact.