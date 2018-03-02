“Help wanted”: people are being hired in Varese
On the streets in the centre of centre, there are several businesses that are looking for staff. They are mostly ice-cream parlours, bars and shops. For anyone that might be interested, here are a few.
The sign “Help wanted” has reappeared in a number of shop windows in the centre of Varese.
It is a small signal, but one that indicates a change in climate and in economic conditions. Moreover, a few days ago, after publication of data by the National Institute of Social Insurance, INPS, the newspapers wrote, “Employment is up, but permanent employment is dropping”.
You need only walk along the streets in the centre of town to discover that a number of businesses are looking for staff. These are primarily ice-cream parlours, bars and shops. For anyone that might be interested, here are a few.
LA ROMANA ICE CREAM PARLOUR
“Come and join our group!!!”. With no fewer than three exclamation marks. They are looking for highly motivated staff with previous experience. For an interview, send an e-mail, with your curriculum vitae attached, to romana-varese@gelateriaromana.com, or fill in the form on the ice cream parlour’s website.
GIORIA ICE CREAM PARLOUR
If you go on a few steps, you come to Piazza Carducci, where this historic ice-cream parlour is looking for staff, with a sign in the window. In this case, you should go in person, with your curriculum vitae and a photo. The advertisement is aimed at young people, aged 18 to 29.
CAFFE’ CARDUCCI
On the other side of the square, they are looking for staff for daytime work. Anyone that is interested should call 346-753-3353.
ZAMBERLETTI CONFECTIONER’S
On the entrance door of this historic shop, in Corso Matteotti, right above the opening and closing times, there is a sign indicating that they are looking for a bartender and waiter/waitress with previous experience.
THE FULLSPOT FACTORY
This shop, which is at the end of Corso Matteotti, on the corner of Piazza Carducci, is looking for a shop assistant.
|
Hello,
We are looking for staff for the forthcoming opening of this shop;
if you would like to be part of this new adventure,
contact us at the address below:
sonoiolapersonagiustapervoi@gmail.com
NEW OPENING IN VIA CAVALLOTTI
And there is another sign for staff, in Via Cavallotti, where a new shop is opening up next to the historic shop, L’uva rara.
Clearly, Varese is beginning to move again, with signs of greater trust.
SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR COMPANIES
Businesses that want to advertise jobs or communicate with the over 150,000 people the newspaper is in contact with every day, can write to marketing@varesenews.it, or leave their data on this page.
