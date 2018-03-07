“Hostages for one hour on a train that broke down at the border”
New misfortune for commuters on the line that connects Varese and Como. Train remained stationary for some time at the border.
In the dark and the cold, without moving. On Thursday, 1 March, commuters were left stationary on a train that goes between Como and Varese.
“I left Como at 12.14 for Arcisate, a journey that normally lasts half an hour,” said lawyer Alan Breda, who was on board.
Before the station of Gaggiolo, 500 metres from the border, “The train suddenly stopped. There was no power, everything went off. ‘Five minutes and we’ll repair the fault,’ the guard said.” But those 5 minutes turned into 10, then 20, and in the end, more than an hour.
“An hour and a quarter later, we were told that the train wouldn’t continue and that a locomotive was on its way to take us back to the station of Mendrisio.” This was adding insult to injury for the commuters, who wanted to go in the opposite direction. “In the meantime, a number of Swiss firefighters also arrived, and they drove some passengers to Stabio. And from there, we called family and friends to come and collect us. By car.”
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Viacolvento su Un murales per Leggiuno, firmato Andrea Ravo Mattoni
Bustocco-71 su La Regione al centrodestra, Fontana è presidente
gcolombo su La Regione al centrodestra, Fontana è presidente
Felice su La Regione al centrodestra, Fontana è presidente
michele_drive su Auto ribaltata nella notte, muore ventisettenne
matthewborg su In coda al semaforo nella "metropoli" di Bernate
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.