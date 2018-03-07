One million euros for Villa Benizzi Castellani

One million euros for the town hall in Azzate. The letter that speaks about the funding was sent to Mayor Gianmario Bernasconi, and was signed by the Undersecretary of State, the Honourable Maria Elena Boschi.

The letter reads, “As part of the project ‘Bellezz@-Recuperiamo i luoghi culturali dimenticati’, the commission set up especially has selected the work on the eighteenth-century Villa Benizzi Castellani.”

The Commission apparently examined 140,000 reports, selecting 271 of them.

The town hall has long been at the heart of a rather complex and expensive job of restoration , which, so far, has seen the reconstruction of part of the roof, which was necessary to protect the frescoes in the rooms that were in danger of being damaged by water infiltration.

The work was completed last summer, but a lot of money is still needed to continue with the restoration of the villa. It would appear that this money will be made available in the coming months.

The uncertainty over the elections remains: the next government will have to “remember” the commitment made.

For the moment, the letter from the Prime Minister’s Office ends thus: “In the next few days, the commission will contact the administration of Azzate again, to obtain the documentation necessary for a specific agreement over how the funding should be provided, in order to allow the work to start.”