One million euros for Villa Benizzi Castellani
This is the sum of money promised by the government in a letter signed by Undersecretary Boschi. The money will be used to complete the restoration work on the eighteenth-century building that houses the town hall.
One million euros for the town hall in Azzate. The letter that speaks about the funding was sent to Mayor Gianmario Bernasconi, and was signed by the Undersecretary of State, the Honourable Maria Elena Boschi.
The letter reads, “As part of the project ‘Bellezz@-Recuperiamo i luoghi culturali dimenticati’, the commission set up especially has selected the work on the eighteenth-century Villa Benizzi Castellani.”
The Commission apparently examined 140,000 reports, selecting 271 of them.
The town hall has long been at the heart of a rather complex and expensive job of restoration, which, so far, has seen the reconstruction of part of the roof, which was necessary to protect the frescoes in the rooms that were in danger of being damaged by water infiltration.
The work was completed last summer, but a lot of money is still needed to continue with the restoration of the villa. It would appear that this money will be made available in the coming months.
The uncertainty over the elections remains: the next government will have to “remember” the commitment made.
For the moment, the letter from the Prime Minister’s Office ends thus: “In the next few days, the commission will contact the administration of Azzate again, to obtain the documentation necessary for a specific agreement over how the funding should be provided, in order to allow the work to start.”
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Viacolvento su Un murales per Leggiuno, firmato Andrea Ravo Mattoni
Bustocco-71 su La Regione al centrodestra, Fontana è presidente
gcolombo su La Regione al centrodestra, Fontana è presidente
Felice su La Regione al centrodestra, Fontana è presidente
michele_drive su Auto ribaltata nella notte, muore ventisettenne
matthewborg su In coda al semaforo nella "metropoli" di Bernate
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.